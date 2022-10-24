Kim Kardashian Condemns Antisemitism Following Kanye “Ye” West Comments: “Hate Speech Is Never OK”

Kim Kardashian is condemning hate speech against the Jewish community amid growing condemnation of ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West’s various antisemitic statements.

In an Instagram story shared Monday, Kardashian wrote that hate speech is “never OK” or “excusable.”

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” she continued.

Earlier in the day, several members of Kim’s family — including mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, shared their own, matching statements in support of Jewish people.

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” the statement, posted to each’s individual Instagram stories, reads.

While Kim’s story makes no direct reference to West, it follows a growing chorus of calls to sever business ties with the rapper from those within and outside the entertainment, business and fashion communities. On Monday, a completed documentary on the rapper from production company MCR was shelved. He was also dropped by talent agency CAA following multiple offensive and controversial statements he made about the Jewish community on social media and in higher-profile media interviews.

That includes a since-removed podcast episode from Revolt TV’s Drink Champs and a cable news appearance on Tucker Carlson. During those appearances, Ye shared antisemitic conspiracy theories while also discussing his decision to wear White Lives Matter shirts, his collaborative relationship with Adidas and more.

An episode of the Lebron James and Maverick Carter-produced The Shop was also pulled over his use of “hate speech,” with the show declining to reveal what West said in a conversation that was recorded weeks before his appearance.

Social media statements, which the rapper made before those appearances that also featured antisemitic hate speech and conspiracy theories, were also removed from Twitter and Instagram on the grounds that the content violated both Twitter and Meta’s policies.

Over the weekend, multiple talent agency leaders spoke out about Ye’s speech, including Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel (Endeavor), UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer (UTA) and The Gersh Agency’s Bob Gersh. Balenciaga, the Spanish luxury fashion house, severed its relationship with West on Friday.