Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After Dating for Nine Months

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The stars, who were first linked as a couple in October 2021, amicably parted ways this week, with the split attributed to distance and schedules, according to an insider with knowledge of the relationship.

Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October, where she and Pete, then a castmember on the long-running NBC comedy series, shared an on-screen kiss. Media reports circulated later that month about a budding romance after they were photographed holding hands at Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California.

They made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in late April.

Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West last year and shares four children with the rapper, discussed her relationship with Davidson during a visit to The Tonight Show in June. At the time, she told host Jimmy Fallon that her then-boyfriend, who signed off from SNL in May after eight seasons, had helped her get a better sense of the show’s famous alums.

“I’ve got to be honest: I had no idea you were on,” she admitted to Fallon back then. “Even a month after [my SNL hosting gig], I was at dinner, and Will Ferrell was sitting right next to me — the show had just aired, when I was on — and he had mentioned he had seen it. And I literally had to text Pete and be like, ‘Wait, was Will Ferrell on SNL?’ And I was so embarrassed.”

Representatives for the two stars did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chris Gardner contributed reporting.