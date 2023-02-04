Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their second child

Kit Harington chose a big moment to announce that he and wife Rose Leslie are expecting their second child.

Harington was a guest on NBC’s The Tonight Show on Friday, where host Jimmy Fallon asked about the pair’s 2-year-old son. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, were first seen publicly with their son in February 2021.

“He’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister,” Harington revealed to Fallon. The actor then confirmed that Leslie is indeed pregnant.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to reps for Harington, 36, and Leslie, 35, for further comment.

The Eternals star went on to describe the differences in his mindset between expecting the first baby and now preparing for the second. “You know, with the first baby, you’re like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is, anyway,” Harington quipped. “But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick.”

During the conversation, the actor, known for portraying Jon Snow on HBO’s massively popular Game of Thrones, discussed having recently attended a fan event for the series that signed off in 2019 after eight seasons. “It’s kind of amazing that that show has still got such a fan base, and it’s continuing on in its own way,” he said.

As far as the Jon Snow sequel series, which THR exclusively reported was in development, Harington demurred to Fallon: “I can’t say anything on that.” However, the actor also teased that he could be willing to play Jon Snow again if he feels his attention from fans decrease noticeably. “I’m pretty close to putting on some furs,” he joked about getting onlookers to recognize him.

Leslie, who met Harington while playing Ygritte on Game of Thrones, is also known for her work on Downton Abbey and the HBO series The Time Traveler’s Wife.