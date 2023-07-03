Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Welcome Baby Girl

Former Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their second child.

A rep for the stars confirmed the news to People, noting that the couple is “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

The Eternals actor announced the news that they were expecting again during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February, saying their 2-year-old son was “about to get the shock of his life.”

Harington explained to the host that his mindset was different this time around than it was when they were preparing for their first child.

“I’m terrified. You know, with the first baby, you’re like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is, anyway,” he quipped. “But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight while promoting his AppleTV+ series Extrapolations, which highlights the effects of climate change in the near future, Harington shared that he and Leslie regularly talk about climate change and what it means for their children’s futures.

“I look at it in some ways like, our parents’ generation were oblivious,” he told the publication. “We’re becoming very aware. And it would be our duty, and my children’s duty to deal with it. It’ll be the great challenge of their generation, but it doesn’t stop at being the challenge of ours as well.”

The Game of Thrones actors first met on the set of the hit HBO series, in which they played Jon Snow and Ygritte, who became romantically involved before Leslie left the fantasy drama. Harington and Leslie married in 2018 near a Scottish castle owned by the latter’s family.