Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Marries Travis Barker in Santa Barbara

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian legally married rock drummer Travis Barker on Sunday.

According to a report in People, Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, married in Santa Barbara, California in a small ceremony with only a few close friends and family members in attendance. People reported that the couple intends to have a larger wedding ceremony in Italy.

Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner was not at the wedding, instead, she attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards with partner Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster.

The legal marriage follows a “practice” marriage the couple undertook in a Las Vegas chapel wedding ceremony in early April. At the time, Kardashian and Baker confirmed that their post-Grammys nuptials were not legal, as they did not have a marriage license.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Barker and Kardashian’s reps for comment.

Kardashian, the oldest child of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner, and Barker, the drummer of the pop-punk band Blink-182, first got together in early 2021. The pair’s first public appearance as a couple coming in September of that year at the MTV VMAs. The following month they announced they were engaged.

The marriage is Kardashian’s first and Barker’s third.

Barker appears in the Kardashian clan’s new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, which began in April.