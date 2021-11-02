Kristen Stewart Reveals Engagement to Screenwriter Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart has announced her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

On Tuesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the Spencer star said: “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it.”

In November of 2019, the 31-year-old actor said she and Meyer met years prior on the set of a movie, but lost touch until they reconnected at a mutual friend’s birthday party six years later in the summer of 2019. They’ve been spotted together — occasionally sporting rings that generated engagement rumors in July of this year — ever since.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was very cute. She did very well,” Stewart told Stern.

According to NBC News, Stewart’s hopes for the wedding include a relaxed, intimate ceremony in her and her fiancé’s hometown. “I want to stay home. I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come and … I want it to be pretty chill. I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles like we’re just gonna stand, do vows.

Meyer wrote the screenplay for Netflix teen drama Moxie, which is directed by Amy Poehler and stars Hadley Robinson. The film follows a shy 16-year-old who publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school.

Stewart’s Spencer, directed by Pablo Larrain and tellling the story of Princess Diana’s decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles, releases Nov. 5 in theaters.