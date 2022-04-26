L.A. Rams Recruit Josh Holloway, Scott Eastwood, Tyrese Gibson and Dennis Quaid for Heist-Themed Short Film

“Everything has changed. Everyone wants what we have. We have to protect what’s ours. The only question is…are you ready?”

Dennis Quaid delivers that line as a voiceover in the opening moments of On the Clock, a new branded short film from Super Bowl LVI champs, the Los Angeles Rams. The Paul Hunter-directed clip stars Quaid opposite Josh Holloway, Scott Eastwood and Tyrese Gibson in a clip that plays like a Hollywood heist picture. Meant to kick off the Rams’ offseason brand campaign, the release is timed to this week’s NFL Draft activities in Las Vegas. Sin City figures prominently in the short that casts Holloway as general manager Les Snead, Eastwood as head coach Sean McVay, Gibson as defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and Quaid as Rams owner/chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.

Rams fans should get a kick out of seeing star players like Kendall Blanton, Terrell Burgess, Aaron Donald, Tyler Higbee, Jordan Fuller, Van Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, David Long Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Nick Scott, Ben Skowronek and Matthew Stafford flex their acting chops (and comedic timing). Filmed over the course of several days in L.A., locations included home base at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as well as the org’s new Hollywood Draft House.

On the Clock was created by the Rams in partnership with Ventureland, an independent creative studio and idea accelerator founded by Prettybird partners Kerstin Emhoff and Ali Brown, and producer John Battsek. Other key creative partners included Ventureland’s executive creative director Mike Rosen, executive producer Natasha Wellesley and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood DP Bob Richardson. Hunter has a long resume featuring iconic music videos, TV series and the feature film Bulletproof Monk.

The clip is the latest in a series of branded content that has featured the talents of Hollywood notables. Rebel Wilson teamed with the Rams in 2021 to help showcase the unique way it handled its draft activities last year by taking over a Malibu beach house with Rocket Mortgage as the majority of the teams made their selections remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Inception cinematographer Wally Pfister also delivered a 90-second hype video that played across SoFi’s cutting edge infinity screen during home games prior to the players rushing the field.

See the full On the Clock below.