All the Glam Looks at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

At its 11th annual outing, stars and power players came out en masse for LACMA’s celebrated Art+Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

A bevy of celebrities wore Gucci on the red carpet at the museum, dressed by the long-time supporter of the evening, before heading into a dinner honoring South Korean director Park Chan-wook (whose critically acclaimed Decision to Leave is South Korea’s official entry in the 2023 Oscars after snagging a best director trophy for the auteur in Cannes) and artist Helen Pashgian, a pioneering member of California’s Light and Space art movement.

The benefit — chaired once again by actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA board member Eva Chow with additional support from luxury automaker Audi — last year raised a record $5 million for the museum, funds which serve both its broader mission and support LACMA’s focus on spotlighting film. Elton John is set to perform for guests, with a set from DJ D-Nice.

While it’s always an electric night and top draw for A-listers, artists, studio chiefs, philanthropists and business leaders, Saturday’s gala buzzed with even more energy thanks in part to headliner Elton John who took a break from his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to close the program.

