×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

All the Glam Looks at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

The starry annual event — always a fashionable stop on L.A.'s social calendar thanks to title sponsor Gucci — this year honors 'Decision to Leave' director Park Chan-wook and artist Helen Pashgian.

Olivia Wilde, Sydney Sweeney, Addison Rae
Olivia Wilde, Sydney Sweeney, Addison Rae Presley Ann/Getty Images (3)

At its 11th annual outing, stars and power players came out en masse for LACMA’s celebrated Art+Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

A bevy of celebrities wore Gucci on the red carpet at the museum, dressed by the long-time supporter of the evening, before heading into a dinner honoring South Korean director Park Chan-wook (whose critically acclaimed Decision to Leave is South Korea’s official entry in the 2023 Oscars after snagging a best director trophy for the auteur in Cannes) and artist Helen Pashgian, a pioneering member of California’s Light and Space art movement.

Related Stories

Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, Leonardo DiCaprio
General News

Leonardo DiCaprio Hails Lula da Silva's Brazil Election Win: "An Opportunity to Change the Course of History"

Amelia Makin, Andrew Stein, Alejandro Grau, Brooke Blumberg and Gabrielle Lee
Business

PR Firm Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis Appoints Five Senior Staffers to Leadership Roles

The benefit — chaired once again by actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA board member Eva Chow with additional support from luxury automaker Audi — last year raised a record $5 million for the museum, funds which serve both its broader mission and support LACMA’s focus on spotlighting film. Elton John is set to perform for guests, with a set from DJ D-Nice.

While it’s always an electric night and top draw for A-listers, artists, studio chiefs, philanthropists and business leaders, Saturday’s gala buzzed with even more energy thanks in part to headliner Elton John who took a break from his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to close the program.

Scroll down to see all the red-carpet looks.

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde JC Olivera/WireImage
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney JC Olivera/WireImage
Elliot Page
Elliot Page JC Olivera/WireImage
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae JC Olivera/WireImage
Julia Garner
Julia Garner JC Olivera/WireImage
Chloe Zhao
Chloe Zhao Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn JC Olivera/WireImage
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh JC Olivera/WireImage
Jang Dong-Gun and So-Young Ko
Jang Dong-Gun and So-Young Ko Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian JC Olivera/WireImage
Jared Leto
Jared Leto Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner JC Olivera/WireImage
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith JC Olivera/WireImage
Molly Ringwald
Molly Ringwald Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Rian Johnson and Karina Longworth
Rian Johnson and Karina Longworth JC Olivera/WireImage
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Christine Chiu
Christine Chiu Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks JC Olivera/WireImage
Henry Golding
Henry Golding Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum JC Olivera/WireImage
Jude Law
Jude Law Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Addison Rae
Addison Rae JC Olivera/WireImage
Michael Govan and Katherine Ross
Michael Govan and Katherine Ross JC Olivera/WireImage
Helen Pashgian
Helen Pashgian Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

More to come.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad