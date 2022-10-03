Laura Marano to Be Honored With Cameron Boyce Pioneering Spirit Award at Beverly Hills Gala

Actress and performer Laura Marano has been selected to receive the Cameron Boyce Pioneering Spirit Award at the 13th annual Thirst Gala and 2nd annual Legacy Ball on Oct. 15.

The event marks the second year in a row that the Thirst Project and Legacy Youth Leadership organizations have teamed to host a fundraiser, following last year’s online event that raised a collective $300,000.

The award, created to honor the late Cameron Boyce, “recognizes the celebrity and/or influencer who uses their platform best to raise awareness and/or funds in ending the global water crisis,” per the organization. It’s a cause Marano knows well. She began working with Thirst Project in 2017 by presenting the Power of Youth award alongside Shane Harper at the 8th annual Thirst Gala. A year later, Marano hosted a red carpet livestream with Zach Sang before presenting a volunteer trophy in 2019 opposite Wyatt Olfeff.

She’s also credited with leading campaigns like Thirsty 30 in 2019 that drove more than 100 different fundraisers and tallied upwards of $20,000 for water projects that secured clean water for life for more than 500 people.

Sponsored by Paramount Pictures, United Talent Agency and Nickelodeon, this year’s event will feature appearances by Boyce’s parents, Libby and Victor Boyce, and Missi Pyle, among others. The brand ZOX will be honored with a Vision Award for its “significant support in ending the global water crisis and building the next generation of young leaders.”

Thirst Project founder and CEO Seth Maxwell offered: “We are excited to build on the inaugural event’s momentum last year, as our team embarks on an exciting new chapter here at Thirst Project and Legacy Youth Leadership and we can’t wait to celebrate the incredible impact young people are making on some of the world’s most pressing issues.”