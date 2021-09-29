Lena Dunham Marries Musician Luis Felber

Lena Dunham is now a married woman!

The actress wed her boyfriend Luis Felber last Saturday in a ceremony in London at Soho’s Union Club. The couple chronicled their nuptials in a story published in Vogue on Wednesday.

Dunham told Vogue that safety protocols were taken ahead of the ceremony amid the pandemic. All guests were required to take two lateral flow tests and present proof of vaccination. Masks were also made available to guests at the venue, which was set up to allow for those in attendance to be spaced apart. “I’m immune compromised, so I take COVID restrictions really seriously but it’s important to both of us,” Dunham told Vogue.

She also said, “Hearing from a wedding guest that they can’t make it because they have COVID is a great reminder that this is still going on, and to take all of the precautions seriously.”

Dunham and Felber had about 60 guests in attendance at their wedding while some friends and family members in New York, Los Angeles, and Peru viewed the celebration via Zoom. Taylor Swift and Tommy Dorfman were two of Dunham’s bridesmaids.

The Girls creator, 35, teased her wedding on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Felber with the caption “9*25*21 – and that’s when she became the nanny.”

Dunham’s reps did not respond to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment.

The newlyweds have frequently posted pictures of each other since Dunham first confirmed the two were dating in an April article of The New York Times. She revealed the pair had been seeing each other for “a few months.” “I feel really lucky,” she said at the time and added that Felber is “the greatest person I’ve ever met.”

She told Vogue that she met Felber for the first time in January through “a series of friends machinations.”

In April, Dunham shared a series of photos of the couple riding in the car together and videos of her now-husband performing at a festival. “Thrilling watching you do what you were born to do @attawalpa,” she captioned the post. She uploaded a photo in July of herself with Felber and her dog. Dunham wrote, “Taking this Sunday to appreciate my family, as it is today, as I created it, as it created me.”

Felber, 35, is an English-Peruvian musician who goes by the stage name Attawalpa. He also writes and produces music under his label Attawalpa Records.

He seemed to suggest the two were tying the knot when he posted the song “This Will Be Our Year” by the Zombies on Instagram Sunday along with heart and alien emojis.