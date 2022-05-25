‘Lightyear’ and Blue Apron Are Cooking Up Dinners for the Whole Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

When your dinner menu plans don’t go to infinity and beyond, there’s bound to be a food delivery option for that. Online meal kit company Blue Apron and Pixar have cooked up meals inspired by the forthcoming Toy Story prequel film Lightyear, which blasts into theaters this summer.

The two- and four-person recipes feature nutritious meals developed by certified nutritionists. Options include the Star Command Shrimp & Orzo with sweet-meets-smoky vegetables and almond breadcrumbs, Intergalactic Honey Mustard Chicken with creamy buttermilk mashed potatoes and garlic-parmesan broccoli, Mission Control Turkey Meatloaf Sandwiches with roasted green beans and date ketchup and Space Ranger Chicken Enchiladas with a zesty cilantro sauce and caramelized onions.

The ingredient kits are available to order now on Blue Apron’s website and app, and they’ll arrive between June 20 to July 11. The meal delivery service offers weekly plans that can be customized by the number of servings (two or four) and meals (two, three or four) per week and preferences such as 30-minute prep time, WW-recommended options and more. Pricing ranges from $8 to $12 per serving, depending on the number of servings and meals each week.

Landing in theaters on June 17, Lightyear is the first Toy Story spinoff and focuses on the origin story of Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, the fictional astronaut who inspires the toy in the movies. Chris Evans is the voice of Buzz (Tim Allen voiced the character in the original films) and the animated movie also stars the voices of Isaiah Whitlock Jr., Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and James Brolin.

Learn more and sign up for Blue Apron here.