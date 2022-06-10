Events of the Week: ‘Lightyear,’ ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ and More

Chris Evans shares a moment with fans at the 'Lightyear' premiere.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Lightyear, Jurassic World: Dominion and Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime documentary as well as Julie Andrews’ AFI tribute.

Jurassic World: Dominion premiere

The sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, and third in the Jurassic World trilogy, premiered in Los Angeles on Monday with stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and DeWanda Wise.

Bryce Dallas Howard , Chris Pratt, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Emily Carmichael, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Colin Trevorrow, BD Wong, Elva Trill and Daniella Pineda Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Vice chairman of business affairs and operations for NBCUniversal Jimmy Horowitz, Frank Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy and president of Universal Pictures Peter Cramer Kevin Winter/Getty Images

NRDC Night of Comedy

Natural Resources Defense Council hosted its Night of Comedy fundraiser on Tuesday in Los Angeles, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The event honored Julia Louis-Dreyfus for her work in the fight against climate change and featured stand-up sets from Nick Kroll, Leslie Jones, Tig Notaro, Nicole Byer and Pete Holmes.

NRDC president and CEO Manish Bapna, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Zaslav and Anna Scott Carter Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Pete Holmes, Leslie Jones, Tig Notaro, Nicole Byer and Nick Kroll Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Lightyear world premiere

Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin and Peter Sohn debuted their Toy Story spin-off Lightyear at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday. Evans voices space ranger Buzz Lightyear, the man who inspired the action figure voiced by Tim Allen.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Angus MacLane, Disney Studios content chairman Alan Bergman, Dale Soules, Michael Giacchino, Keke Palmer, Efren Ramirez, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Chris Evans, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Uzo Aduba, Jason Headley, James Brolin, Thomas Marshburn, Pete Docter, Peter Sohn, Jim Morris, producer Galyn Susman and chairman of Disney media and entertainment distribution Kareem Daniel Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Alan Bergman, Chris Evans and Bob Chapek Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime premiere

New York’s Tribeca Festival kicked off on Wednesday with the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix doc Halftime, following her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.

Director Amanda Micheli, Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal Theo Wargo/WireImage

Time 100 Gala

A star-studded group including Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Taika Waititi, Ariana DeBose, Simu Liu, Mary J. Blige, Amanda Seyfried and Jeremy Strong celebrated their Time 100 recognition at the NYC gala on Wednesday.

Zendaya and Taika Waititi Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose and Amanda Seyfried Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield and Jeremy Strong Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Old Man premiere

Jeff Bridges, and his canine co-stars, walked the carpet for his new FX series The Old Man on Wednesday at the Academy Museum.

Jon Watts, Dan Shotz, Robert Levine, Jeff Bridges, Jonathan E. Steinberg and Warren Littlefield

Jeff Bridges with dogs Freya and Cain Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Rutherford Falls season two premiere

Peacock celebrated season two of its comedy Rutherford Falls with stars Ed Helms, Jana Schmeiding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan, Dallas Goldtooth and Kaniehtiio Horn on Wednesday at Rolling Greens.

Ed Helms, Kaniehtiio Horn, Jesse Leigh, Dana L Wilson, Nathan Rutherford, Sierra Teller Ornelas, Jana Schmieding, David Miner, Dallas Goldtooth and Julia Jones Unique Nicole/Getty Images

AFI Life Achievement Gala

After a two-year pandemic delay, Julie Andrews was finally honored with AFI’s Life Achievement Award on Thursday, in a star-studded celebration that included Carol Burnett, Steve Carell, Gwen Stefani and Cynthia Erivo.

Carol Burnett and Julie Andrews Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Steve Carell Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Jane Seymour, Bo Derek and John Corbett Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Chanel and Tribeca Festival luncheon

The luxury fashion house and Tribeca’s Jane Rosenthal and Paula Weinstein teamed to host a lunch to toast Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program on Thursday. Attendees included Lucy Boynton, Cazzie David, Zosia Mamet, Amandla Stendberg, Kyra Sedgwick, Adepero Oduye, Alysia Reiner, Christine Lahti, Debra Winger, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Mara Brock Akil, Pam Grier, Piper Perabo, Roxane Gay, Tig Notaro and many others. Rosenthal praised the gathering for how it made “the new normal feel extraordinary.” She added: “It is more important than ever for women storytellers to rise up and share their talent with the world.”

Pippa Bianco; Lucy Boynton, in Chanel; and Rebecca Dayan, also in Chanel Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Paula Weinstein and Jane Rosenthal Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Anne Archer; Kyra Sedgwick, in Chanel; and Jennifer Westfeldt. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Disney FYC Fest

Disney kicked off it’s nearly two-week FYC Fest on June 3, with nightly events for its shows including What We Do In The Shadows, The Book of Boba Fett, Moon Knight, Abbott Elementary, Live In Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes, Under the Banner of Heaven, Black-ish, Pistol and Women of the Movement.

Abbigail Keller, Shawna Trpcic, Robert Rodriguez, Joseph Shirley and Andrew L. Jones attend the ‘Book of Boba Fett’ FYC event on June 4. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Moderator Jenelle Riley, May Calamawy, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, Stefania Cella, Meghan Kasperlik and Oscar Isaac (via video) at the ‘Moon Knight’ FYC event on June 4. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Randall Einhorn, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, Janelle James, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker at the ‘Abbott Elementary’ FYC event on June 4. Courtesy of Frank Micelotta/ABC

Jimmy Kimmel, Jim Burrows, Allison Tolman, Norman Lear and Brent Miller attend the special screening and Disney FYC of ‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’ on June 5. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield, Tyner Rushing, Wyatt Russell and Dustin Lance Black attend the Disney FYC event for FX’s ‘Under The Banner of Heaven’ on June 5. David Livingston/Getty Images

Wolgang Puck, moderator Erin Foster and director David Gleb at the ‘Wolfgang’ special event at Spago on June 5. Courtesy of Richard Harbaugh/Disney

Vivica A. Fox, Miles Brown, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Marcus Scribner attend ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Los Angeles special screening event on June 6. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Danny Boyle attends FX’s ‘Pistol’ Los Angeles FYC event on June 7. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Chris Coy, Julia McDermott, Kasi Lemmons, Marissa Jo Cerar, Cedric Joe, Adrienne Warren, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tonya Pinkins and Carter Jenkins attend the ‘Women Of The Movement’ FYC event on June 9. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

UTA Media Rights Happy Hour

UTA hosted a media rights happy hour on June 2 at the SERRA by Birreria Rooftop in NYC, with notable guests including Zakiya Dalila Harris, Eric Manheimer, Emily Nemens, Helen Phillips, Alissa Shipp, David Herbert, Leah Holzer and Dawnie Walton.

Tellis founding partner and agent Stephanie Delman, UTA Media Rights agent Jasmine Lake, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Grisha Rudensky and UTA Media Rights agent Addison Duffy Courtesy of UTA

UTA partners and co-heads of media rights Keya Khayatian and Jason Richman Courtesy of UTA

Queer As Folk premiere

On June 3, Outfest kicked off its queer television festival The OutFronts with the world premiere of Peacock’s Queer as Folk, starring Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly, Ryan O’Connell, Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis.

Jaclyn Moore, CG, Ryan O’Connell, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Jesse James Keitel, Fin Argus, Stephen Dunn and Chris Renfro Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis Kevin Winter/Getty Images

MOCA Gala 2022

Saturday’s MOCA Gala, held at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, welcomed guests including Keanu Reeves, Eva Longoria, Christina Hendricks and Sharon Stone to the annual fundraising gala. Chance the Rapper also performed at the event, which raised $2.9 million.

Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant and Johanna Burton Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Eva Longoria Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Point Honors Gala

To kick off Pride, the Point Foundation held its 2022 Annual Point Honors Gala on Saturday at the Fairmont Century Plaza, honoring Jake Borelli, Javier Muñoz and David Henry Jacobs. Awards were presented by Peter Paige and Katherine McNamara with guests including Jai Rodriguez, Mollee Gray, Kent Boyd and Carmella Casinelli.

Punkie Johnson and Jorge Valencia Courtesy of Alex Woodhouse

Katherine McNamara and Javier Munoz Courtesy of Alex Woodhouse

WriteGirl Bold Ink Awards

WriteGirl, the girls writing and mentoring organization, held its annual WriteGirl Bold Ink Awards virtually on Saturday. The event raised funds for its efforts to support underrepresented teen girls. Honorees were The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood, Mara Brock Akil, Amy Sherman-Palladino and NBC4 reporter Beverly White. Longtime supporters Seth Rogen, Lauren Miller Rogen, Keiko Agena and Lauren Graham made appearances, along with WriteGirl alum Amanda Gorman.

Amanda Gorman Courtesy of WriteGirl

Keiko Agena and Clare Sera Courtesy of WriteGirl

Netflix FYSEE

The streamer continued its series of FYC events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with events for Russian Doll, Ozark and Netflix music (for Bridgerton, The House and 14 Peaks) at Raleigh Studios. On Monday, Netflix hosted an evening celebrating the music from animated series Arcane, with a live performance from Sting and a pre-recorded one from Imagine Dragons.

Annie Murphy, Charlie Barnett, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Greta Lee, Jennifer Rogien and Brienne Rose attend Netflix’s ‘Russian Doll’ FYSEE special event on June 4. Steven Simione/WireImage

Gabe Hilfer, David Bomba, Jason Bateman, Julia Garner, Chris Mundy, Cindy Mollo and Shawn Kim attend the ‘Ozark: The Final Episodes’ Los Angeles special FYSEE event on June 5. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kris Bowers and Gustavo Santaolalla pose onstage during Netflix FYSEE – The Music of Netflix on June 3. Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Andre Marsh, Andrew Kierszenbaum, Sting, Christian Linke and Alex “Mako” Seaver Charley Gallay/Getty Images

LALIFF Closing Night

The premiere of HBO Max’s Father of the Bride closed out the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on Sunday, with stars Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta and Chloe Fineman at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Diego Boneta, Adria Arjona, Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rafa Agustin, Edward James Olmos, Warner Brothers Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Andy Garcia Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring Luncheon

The annual luncheon, held on Monday at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, honored Dottie Chanin with the Humanitarian Award, Deborah Kleinwith the Woman of the 21st Century Award (presented by client Samuel L. Jackson) and Tara Rudes-Dann with the Style Icon Award. The event included a L’Agence fashion show, luxury handbag silent auction and the Women’s Guild famed annual raffle.

Women’s Guild president Shelley Cooper, Deborah Klein and Samuel L. Jackson Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Black Women on Broadway Awards

Founders of Black Women on Broadway Danielle Brooks, Amber Iman and Jocelyn Bioh hosted Monday’s inaugural event at the Empire Hotel Rooftop, honoring Lynn Nottage, Qween Jean and Kara Young with celebrity presenters Audra McDonald, Tahtianna Candy Fermin and CA Johnson. Other notable attendees included Adepero Oduye, Adrianna Hicks, Alia Jones-Harvey, Amber Gray, Antoinette Chinonye Anwanda, Crystal Dickinson, Joaquina Kalukango, Kamilah Forbes, LaChanze, Lilli Cooper, Lillias White, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Susan Heyward and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Amber Iman, Jocelyn Bioh and Danielle Brooks Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Becoming Elizabeth premiere

Starz brought the Renaissance to New York City with a royal premiere event on Tuesday for Tudor drama Becoming Elizabeth at The Plaza Hotel and the DGA Theater. In attendance were series stars Alicia von Rittberg, Romola Garai, Jessica Raine and Jamie Blackley, as well as executive producers Anya Reiss, George Ormond and George Faber.