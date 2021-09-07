×
Lily Collins Marries Charlie McDowell: “We Officially Became Each Other’s Forever”

The couple wed in Colorado on Sept. 4.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Wedding bells were ringing for Lily Collins and her now-husband Charlie McDowell this weekend.

The Emily in Paris actress revealed that she married McDowell on her Instagram Tuesday. The newlyweds tied the knot on Sept. 4 in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.

Collins, 32, took to Instagram to share photos from their private ceremony. In one photo, Collins could be seen her kissing the groom with the caption, “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell.”

The beaming bride shared another photo of her wearing a veil that matched her long-sleeved wedding dress. “Never been happier,” she wrote. 

In a final photo from their special day, Collins wrote, “What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start.”

McDowell, 38, also shared the same photos along with the captions, “I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you @lilycollins.” He also shared a photograph of the two of them standing beside a waterfall: “This moment will forever play inside my head,” he wrote

The actress revealed their engagement on Instagram in September 2020 and showed off her unique rose-cut diamond. 

McDowell is a film director and writer. He is also the son of Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell.

A few of their Hollywood friends like Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Hyland congratulated the husband and wife in the comments.

 

