Lindsay Lohan Reveals Engagement to Bader Shammas

The 'Mean Girls' star and the Dubai-based banker have been dating for two years.

Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan James Gourley/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan has announced her engagement to banker Bader Shammas.

On Sunday, Lohan posted a picture of herself and Shammas posing with a ring on her official Instagram with the caption: “My love. My life. My family. My future.”

A rep for the Mean Girls star confirmed the engagement news to The Hollywood Reporter. 

According to reports, Lohan, 35, and Shammas have been dating for two years since meeting in Dubai, where Lohan has had a base for several years. Shammas is a vice president and at the Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse.

Lohan has been engaged before. She was set to wed London-based Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov after announcing their engagement in 2016, but it was called off after the couple’s acrimonious split a year later.

