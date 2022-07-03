Lindsay Lohan Marries Businessman Bader Shammas: “Every Woman Should Feel Like This”

Lindsay Lohan is married to Bader Shammas, the star’s team confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Freaky Friday actress took to social media on Saturday, which was also her 36th birthday, to announce that she and the financier had tied the knot. Lohan shared to Instagram in November that she was engaged to Shammas, with her reps saying at the time that the couple had been dating for three years.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world,” Lohan captioned a selfie of the couple in the new Instagram post. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband.”

She continued, “My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Among those sending support was Lohan’s Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett, who commented on her post with a string of heart emojis.

On Nov. 28, Lohan announced the engagement by writing, “My love. My life. My family. My future.”

The star has two feature films on the way for Netflix. The first is director Janeen Damian’s Falling for Christmas, in which Lohan stars opposite Chord Overstreet as a spoiled hotel heiress who gets amnesia after a skiing accident and forgets her previous life.