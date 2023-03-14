Lindsay Lohan Expecting First Baby With Husband Bader Shammas

Congratulations are in store for Lindsay Lohan.

The actress is pregnant and “looking forward to this next chapter,” the star’s rep confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lohan took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the happy news that she and her husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child.

Lohan shared a photo tagging Shammas of a baby onesie with the words “coming soon….” along with the caption, “We are blessed and excited.”

The 36-year-old announced on her birthday last year that she and the financier got married. Lohan posted news of their engagement on Instagram last November, with her reps saying at the time that the couple had been dating for three years.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world,” Lohan captioned a selfie of the couple in the post at the time. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband.”

She continued, “My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

The happy news comes amid Lohan’s recent return to the screen, starring alongside Chord Overstreet in the Netflix romantic comedy Falling for Christmas. The actress has secured a three-picture movie deal with Netflix with the second film Irish Wish slated next.

“I am having a wonderful time working with Netflix and am discussing next steps! I would love to dive deeper and play a character who’s on a journey [of] self-discovery,” Lohan told THR of her Netflix projects currently in production.