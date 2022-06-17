Events of the Week: ‘Loot,’ Tribeca Festival Highlights and More

Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph and Joel Kim Booster attend the premiere of the Apple TV+ comedy "Loot" at DGA Theater Complex on June 15.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Loot, Spiderhead and The Princess, and highlights from the Tribeca Festival and Disney’s FYC Fest.

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project benefit

Charlize Theron hosted the second annual summer block party to benefit The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) on Saturday on the Universal Studios Backlot. The outdoor event featured an opening weekend screening of Jurassic World: Dominion and a special Q&A with the stars of the film, including Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, and Mamoudou Athie, as well as director Colin Trevorrow and writer, Emily Carmichael. The conversation was moderated by Theron, followed by a performance from Wyclef Jean.

Donna Langley, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ writer Emily Carmichael and Charlize Theron Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum Roger Kisby/Getty Image

Bryce Dallas Howard, Mamoudou Athie, director Colin Trevorrow and DeWanda Wise Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Tribeca Festival

After kicking off on June 8, Tribeca’s starry lineup continued on, with a special conversation around Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film, the premiere of B.J. Novak’s directorial debut Vengeance and debut of Amazon’s A League of Their Own series. Also on deck were premieres for Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, The Cave Of Adullam and Next Exit.

Jane Rosenthal, Taylor Swift, Sadie Sink, Paula Weinstein, Dylan O’Brien, and Mike Mills attend Storytellers – Taylor Swift with Mike Mills during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 11. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jason Blum, Eli Bickel, Boyd Holbrook, Dove Cameron, Issa Rae, B.J. Novak, Ashton Kutcher, and Isabella Amara attend “Vengeance” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 12 Noam Galai/Getty Images

Tom Bernard, Judy Collins, Dayna Goldfine, Dan Gellar, and Michael Barker attend the “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 12. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

D’Arcy Carden, Hailey Wierengo, Desta Tedros Reff, Abbi Jacobson, Maybelle Blair, Roberta Colindrez, Will Graham, Chante Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lea Robinson and Jamie Babbitt attend the premiere of “A League Of Their Own” during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 13. Rob Kim/Getty Images

Aidy Bryant and Seth Meyers speak during the Storytellers – Seth Meyers panel 2022 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 13. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Laurence Fishburne, Rodney Barnes, and Jason Wilson attend “The Cave Of Adullam” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 13. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Rahul Kohil, Joel Nevells, Lindsay Helms, Mail Elfman, Diva Zappa, Tongayi Chrisa, Derek Bishé, Danny Elfman, Danny Parker, and Katie Parker attend the “Next Exit” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 10. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Alex Heller, Steve Buscemi, J. Smith Cameron, and Heller’s parents celebrating the world premiere of the narrative film The Year Between at The Ned. Courtesy of Mark Zhelezoglo

Director Kristy Guevara-Flanagan, actress Emily Meade, and intimacy coordinator Alicia Rhodes and friends celebrate the world premiere of the documentary Body Parts at The Ned. Courtesy of Mark Zhelezoglo

Disney FYC Fest

Disney continued its 10-day FYC fest in Hollywood with events for Impeachment: American Crime Story, Only Murderers in the Building, The Girl From Plainville, Pam & Tommy, Reservation Dogs, The Dropout, Dopesick and The Kardashians.

Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, Mira Sorvino, Judith Light, and Annaleigh Ashford attend 20th Television and FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story” FYC Event on June 10. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Martin Short and Selena Gomez attend Hulu’s “Only Murders In The Building” FYC Event on June 11. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen attend the Los Angeles FYC event for Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” on June 12. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sterlin Harjo, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor and Zahn McClarnon attend the FX’s “Reservation Dogs” FYC event on June 12. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Liz Heldens, Naveen Andrews, Amanda Seyfried, Katherine Pope and Michael Showalter attends the Emmy FYC event for Hulu’s “The Dropout” on June 12. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson, Michael Stuhlbarg, John Hoogenakker, Danny Strong and Michael Keaton attend the special event for Hulu’s “Dopesick” on June 14. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Loot premiere

Apple TV+ celebrated the premiere of new comedy Loot at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday with stars Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Caitlin Reilly, Stephanie Styles, and EPs Alan Yang, Matt Hubbard, Dave Becky, and Danielle Renfrew Behren.

Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Matt Hubbard, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph, Joel Kim Booster and Alan Yang Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Este Haim and Alana Haim attend the afterparty of the Apple TV+ comedy “Loot” at Grandmaster Recorders Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Spiderhead NY screening

Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett and director Joseph Kosinski unveiled their new Netflix film Spiderhead at a New York screening at the Paris Theater on Wednesday.

Daniel Reader, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio, Stephen Tongun, and Joey Vieira Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Joseph Kosinski and Miles Teller Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Vacheron Constantin “The Anatomy of Beauty” event

On Wednesday, luxury Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin celebrated the Maison’s “The Anatomy of Beauty” campaign with a star-studded event in Beverly Hills including Dakota Johnson, Chris Paul, Riley Keough, Nicole Richie and Kate Mara. Director, producer and cinematographer Louie Schwartzberg also unveiled a joint short film, The Anatomy of Beauty, created in collaboration with Vacheron Constantin. Said Alexander Schmiedt, president of the Americas: “We always say that beauty is definitely subjective but there is a common objective element to it, and that is the fact that the beauty of the whole that we see, is only a summary of all the small details. That’s the same in nature as well as in fine watchmaking. Tonight we want to celebrate this parallel.”

Nicole Richie, Riley Keough, Jamie Mizrahi and Dakota Johnson Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Herve Leger and Law Roach Los Angeles Party

Herve Leger toasted its new collaboration with A-list star stylist Law Roach for Resort 2023. L.A.’s Citizen News hosted the party that featured DJ Lina Bradford, bites by chef Ethan Funke and tequila cocktails by Patrón. Models strutted through the venue wearing the limited-edition collection of crop tops, signature bandage dresses and mix and match separates. Checking out the wares were Hailee Steinfeld, Jasmine Sanders, Chantal Jeffries, Christine Chiu, Gigi Gorgeous, Violet Chachki, Gottmik, Gigi Goode, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sara Foster, Maeta, Roz, Chriselle Lim, Rocky Barnes, Tinx, Jamie Xie, Amanda Steele, Christian Juul Nielsen and stylists Jason Bolden and Johnny Wujek. — Chris Gardner

Hailee Steinfeld, in Herve Leger. Courtesy of Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Law Roach poses with models wearing Herve Leger designs. Courtesy of Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Sara Foster, in Herve Leger. Courtesy of Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Alice + Olivia 20th anniversary party

Stacey Bendet and her label mounted a prom-themed bash to toast the brand’s 20-year anniversary. Held in New York on the Close East Lawn, the party was an explosion of color thanks to various backdrops including a lush flower-filled one and another with graffiti soaked lockers. The elements were equally striking with a guest list that included Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (fresh from hosting the Tony Awards), Busy Phillips, Nicky Hilton, photographer Ellen Von Unwerth, Lea Michele, Keenan Thompson, Georgina Chapman and others. Rising recording artist Gracie Abrams performed as did DJ Kiss and a special dance performance choreographed by Ebony Williams and Deijah Robinson. Guests nibbled on eats from Beatnic and sipped on pours by Absolut Vodka and Olmeca Altos Tequila. Amping up the celebration: New York City Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed June 15 as “Alice + Olivia Day.” Cheers to that. — Chris Gardner

Stacey Bendet and Ariana DeBose. Courtesy of Rupert Ramsay/BFA.com

Ella Emhoff and Gracie Abrams laugh it up. Courtesy of Rupert Ramsay/BFA.com

Lea Michele Courtesy of Rupert Ramsay/BFA.com

The Princess premiere

On Thursday, 20th Century Studios premiered original movie The Princess at the historic Hollywood Legion Theater with star Joey King.

Toby Jaffe, Derek Kolstad, Le-Van Kiet, Joey King, Katelyn Rose Downey and Ben Lustig Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Steve Asbell, president of production at 20th Century Studios, Joey King and Alan Bergman, chairman of Disney Studios Content Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

RuPaul’s Drag Race FYC event

Rocco’s West Hollywood hosted a FYC event for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on Thursday, with this season’s Queens Willow Pill, Kornbread, Bosco, Angeria, Daya Betty, Lady Camden, Jasmine Kennedie and Kerri Colby.

Daya Betty, Bosco, Jasmine Kennedie, Willow Pill, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Kerri Colby, Lady Camden and Kornbread ‘The Snack’ Jeté Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for VH1

A Toast To The Watergate Whistleblower

STARZ FYC hosted a Thursday night toast to the Watergate Whistleblower in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Watergate at Grandmaster Recorders with Gaslit creator and showrunner Robbie Pickering and Patrick R. Walker. The evening featured a 70’s-inspired menu of hors d’oeuvres and martinis.

Patrick Walker and Robbie Pickering Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ

Phenomenal Media’s The Summer I Turned Pretty party

Meena Harris and Phenomenal Media hosted an intimate cocktail party on Thursday for Jenny Han to celebrate the launch of the upcoming Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on Han’s book of the same name. The event, which took place at The Press Lounge in NYC, also welcomed series lead Lola Tung, who portrays Belly in the show.

Jenny Han, Meena Harris and Lola Tung Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Phenomenal Media

Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala

This year’s 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees, including Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics, The Isley Brothers, The Neptunes, Rick Nowels and William “Mickey” Stevenson, were celebrated at the annual awards gala in NYC on Thursday. Master songwriter Paul Williams also received Johnny Mercer Award, Universal Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson received the Abe Olman Publisher Award and Lil Nas X received the Hal David Starlight Award.

Inductees Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame )

Lil Nas Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Netflix FYSEE

The streamer closed out its four-week FYSEE exhibition this weekend with a Storytellers Panel on Friday featuring Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Natasha Lyonne, S.J. Clarkson, Hwang Dong-hyuk and John Wells, and on Sunday a Squid Game special event with the cast and creator, including Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and Park Hae-soo.

Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Natasha Lyonne, S.J. Clarkson, Hwang Dong-hyuk and John Wells David Livingston/Getty Images)

Anupam Tripathi, Lee Jung-jae, Hwang Dong-hyuk, CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos, Oh Young-soo and Park Hae-soo Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Yellowjackets FYC event

Showtime hosted a FYC event for hit drama series Yellowjackets on Saturday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery with stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Samantha Hanratty, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sophie Thatcher.

Ella Purnell, Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Nélisse, Samantha Hanratty, Christina Ricci, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher David Livingston/Getty Images

Gordita Chronicles premiere

HBO Max celebrated the premiere of series Gordita Chronicles on Sunday at Valentine DTLA with executive producers Zoe Saldaña, Eva Longoria and the series cast.

Cisely Saldana, Mariel Saldana Nazario, Zoe Saldana, Claudia Forestieri, Olivia Goncalves, Eva Longoria, Savannah Nicole Ruiz, Juan Javier Cardenas, Noah Rico, Diana Maria Riva, Loni Love and Cosette Hauer. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Tonys House of Suntory After, After Party

Following Sunday night’s Tony Awards, Darren Criss and Julianne Hough kept the party going by hosting the House of Suntory After, After Party at Pebble Bar. Ariana DeBose, Sarah Paulson, Andrew Garfield, Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff, Billy Porter, Jesse Williams, Betty Who, Krista Rodriquez, Rachel Dratch, Skylar Astin and John Gallagher, Jr. were among the attendees.

Darren Criss, Jesse Williams and Zach Braff Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield, Krysta Rodriguez, Alex Edelman and Skylar Astin Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson and Arian Moayed Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Succession FYC event

The cast of the HBO hit gathered in NYC on Monday for a FYC event at The Asia Society.

Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Jesse Armstrong, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox and Nicholas Braun Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox and Sarah Snook Theo Wargo/Getty Images

G’Day AAA Arts Gala

Saturday’s G’Day AAA Arts Gala, hosted by the American Australian Association in partnership with the Embassy of Australia and Australia’s Consulate-General Los Angeles, brought together prominent Australians and Americans to celebrate and showcase Australian creativity, talent and strong partnership with the United States. Isla Fisher received the Excellence in the Arts Award and Brian Grazer and Ron Howard were presented with the Innovation in Entertainment Award.

Ron Howard Isla Fisher Brian Grazer Alzona Media Group for G’Day AAA Arts Gala Courtesy of Alzona Media Group for G’Day AAA Arts Gala

GO Campaign’s Vintage Hollywood benefit

Joel McHale hosted GO Campaign’s Vintage Hollywood benefit event on Saturday in Santa Monica, where Brianne Howey, Teala Dunn, and Torrance Coombs also stepped out to support the nonprofit, which raises awareness and funds to help vulnerable children around the world.

Joel McHale Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis brunch

Jeff Lewis celebrated his Amazon Freevee show with a brunch at Issima on Saturday, where he was joined by guests including Heather McDonald, Kelly Dodd, Lauren Lake, Ali Landry, Patti Stanger and Bobby Boyd.

Jeff Lewis Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Terror on the Prairie screening

Gina Carano walked the carpet for her big-screen return, The Daily Wire’s Terror on the Prairie, on Monday night.

‘Terror on the Prairie’ screening Courtesy of Daniel Brown for Daily Wire

For(bes) The Culture and Moët Hennessy USA’s “Queens of Culture: Legends of Business” event

On Tuesday, For(bes) The Culture and Moët Hennessy USA kicked off a new event series, Legends of Culture, with “Queens of Culture: Legends of Business” event in NYC that celebrated 50 women standing as changemakers and tastemakers in their respective fields and culture. The event included a conversation with The View‘s Sunny Hostin; Huma Abedin, chief of staff to Hillary Clinton and author of Both/And: A Life In Many Worlds; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of The Recording Academy; and Yvette Noel-Schure, founder of Schure Media Group and celebrity publicist.

Raquel “Rocky” Harris, Yvette Noel-Schure, Sunny Hostin, Valeisha Butterfield Jones and Huma Abedin Courtesy of Jamel Toppin/ Forbes

Can’t Cancel Pride — Proud AND Together

JoJo Siwa hosted P&G and iHeartMedia’s third annual LGBTQ benefit special, with performances from Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Betty Who and Kim Petras. Elton was honored with the first-ever Impact Award for his humanitarian work through the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and the fundraiser also featured appearances from Amy Schneider, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Eugene Lee Yang, Hayley Kiyoko and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Betty Who, Big Freedia and Jojo Siwa a Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dove Cameron Kevin Winter/Getty Images

boohooMAN x Landon Barker launch party

Online fashion retailer boohooMAN celebrated the launch of its co-designed collection with musician Landon Barker, son of Travis Barker, with an exclusive launch party at Hollywood’s Desert 5 Spot on Tuesday. Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Austin Mahone and 24k Goldn stopped by, as well as Travis Barker and sisters Alabama & Atiana de la Hoya.

Travis Barker and Landon Barker Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

The Napa Valley Film Festival celebrated the launch of the new series on Netflix Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend with a screening of the finale episode of the eight-part series at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia on Wednesday. Guests included Iron Chefs Gabriela Cámara, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelson and Ming Tsai, hosts Alton Brown and Kristen Kish, and challenger chef Esther Choi.