Events of the Week: ‘Loot,’ Tribeca Festival Highlights and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Loot, Spiderhead and The Princess, and highlights from the Tribeca Festival and Disney’s FYC Fest.
The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project benefit
Charlize Theron hosted the second annual summer block party to benefit The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) on Saturday on the Universal Studios Backlot. The outdoor event featured an opening weekend screening of Jurassic World: Dominion and a special Q&A with the stars of the film, including Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, and Mamoudou Athie, as well as director Colin Trevorrow and writer, Emily Carmichael. The conversation was moderated by Theron, followed by a performance from Wyclef Jean.
Tribeca Festival
After kicking off on June 8, Tribeca’s starry lineup continued on, with a special conversation around Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film, the premiere of B.J. Novak’s directorial debut Vengeance and debut of Amazon’s A League of Their Own series. Also on deck were premieres for Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, The Cave Of Adullam and Next Exit.
Disney FYC Fest
Disney continued its 10-day FYC fest in Hollywood with events for Impeachment: American Crime Story, Only Murderers in the Building, The Girl From Plainville, Pam & Tommy, Reservation Dogs, The Dropout, Dopesick and The Kardashians.
Loot premiere
Apple TV+ celebrated the premiere of new comedy Loot at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday with stars Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Caitlin Reilly, Stephanie Styles, and EPs Alan Yang, Matt Hubbard, Dave Becky, and Danielle Renfrew Behren.
Spiderhead NY screening
Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett and director Joseph Kosinski unveiled their new Netflix film Spiderhead at a New York screening at the Paris Theater on Wednesday.
Vacheron Constantin “The Anatomy of Beauty” event
On Wednesday, luxury Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin celebrated the Maison’s “The Anatomy of Beauty” campaign with a star-studded event in Beverly Hills including Dakota Johnson, Chris Paul, Riley Keough, Nicole Richie and Kate Mara. Director, producer and cinematographer Louie Schwartzberg also unveiled a joint short film, The Anatomy of Beauty, created in collaboration with Vacheron Constantin. Said Alexander Schmiedt, president of the Americas: “We always say that beauty is definitely subjective but there is a common objective element to it, and that is the fact that the beauty of the whole that we see, is only a summary of all the small details. That’s the same in nature as well as in fine watchmaking. Tonight we want to celebrate this parallel.”
Herve Leger and Law Roach Los Angeles Party
Herve Leger toasted its new collaboration with A-list star stylist Law Roach for Resort 2023. L.A.’s Citizen News hosted the party that featured DJ Lina Bradford, bites by chef Ethan Funke and tequila cocktails by Patrón. Models strutted through the venue wearing the limited-edition collection of crop tops, signature bandage dresses and mix and match separates. Checking out the wares were Hailee Steinfeld, Jasmine Sanders, Chantal Jeffries, Christine Chiu, Gigi Gorgeous, Violet Chachki, Gottmik, Gigi Goode, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sara Foster, Maeta, Roz, Chriselle Lim, Rocky Barnes, Tinx, Jamie Xie, Amanda Steele, Christian Juul Nielsen and stylists Jason Bolden and Johnny Wujek. — Chris Gardner
Alice + Olivia 20th anniversary party
Stacey Bendet and her label mounted a prom-themed bash to toast the brand’s 20-year anniversary. Held in New York on the Close East Lawn, the party was an explosion of color thanks to various backdrops including a lush flower-filled one and another with graffiti soaked lockers. The elements were equally striking with a guest list that included Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (fresh from hosting the Tony Awards), Busy Phillips, Nicky Hilton, photographer Ellen Von Unwerth, Lea Michele, Keenan Thompson, Georgina Chapman and others. Rising recording artist Gracie Abrams performed as did DJ Kiss and a special dance performance choreographed by Ebony Williams and Deijah Robinson. Guests nibbled on eats from Beatnic and sipped on pours by Absolut Vodka and Olmeca Altos Tequila. Amping up the celebration: New York City Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed June 15 as “Alice + Olivia Day.” Cheers to that. — Chris Gardner
The Princess premiere
On Thursday, 20th Century Studios premiered original movie The Princess at the historic Hollywood Legion Theater with star Joey King.
RuPaul’s Drag Race FYC event
Rocco’s West Hollywood hosted a FYC event for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on Thursday, with this season’s Queens Willow Pill, Kornbread, Bosco, Angeria, Daya Betty, Lady Camden, Jasmine Kennedie and Kerri Colby.
A Toast To The Watergate Whistleblower
STARZ FYC hosted a Thursday night toast to the Watergate Whistleblower in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Watergate at Grandmaster Recorders with Gaslit creator and showrunner Robbie Pickering and Patrick R. Walker. The evening featured a 70’s-inspired menu of hors d’oeuvres and martinis.
Phenomenal Media’s The Summer I Turned Pretty party
Meena Harris and Phenomenal Media hosted an intimate cocktail party on Thursday for Jenny Han to celebrate the launch of the upcoming Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on Han’s book of the same name. The event, which took place at The Press Lounge in NYC, also welcomed series lead Lola Tung, who portrays Belly in the show.
Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala
This year’s 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees, including Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics, The Isley Brothers, The Neptunes, Rick Nowels and William “Mickey” Stevenson, were celebrated at the annual awards gala in NYC on Thursday. Master songwriter Paul Williams also received Johnny Mercer Award, Universal Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson received the Abe Olman Publisher Award and Lil Nas X received the Hal David Starlight Award.
Netflix FYSEE
The streamer closed out its four-week FYSEE exhibition this weekend with a Storytellers Panel on Friday featuring Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Natasha Lyonne, S.J. Clarkson, Hwang Dong-hyuk and John Wells, and on Sunday a Squid Game special event with the cast and creator, including Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and Park Hae-soo.
Yellowjackets FYC event
Showtime hosted a FYC event for hit drama series Yellowjackets on Saturday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery with stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Samantha Hanratty, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sophie Thatcher.
Gordita Chronicles premiere
HBO Max celebrated the premiere of series Gordita Chronicles on Sunday at Valentine DTLA with executive producers Zoe Saldaña, Eva Longoria and the series cast.
Tonys House of Suntory After, After Party
Following Sunday night’s Tony Awards, Darren Criss and Julianne Hough kept the party going by hosting the House of Suntory After, After Party at Pebble Bar. Ariana DeBose, Sarah Paulson, Andrew Garfield, Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff, Billy Porter, Jesse Williams, Betty Who, Krista Rodriquez, Rachel Dratch, Skylar Astin and John Gallagher, Jr. were among the attendees.
Succession FYC event
The cast of the HBO hit gathered in NYC on Monday for a FYC event at The Asia Society.
G’Day AAA Arts Gala
Saturday’s G’Day AAA Arts Gala, hosted by the American Australian Association in partnership with the Embassy of Australia and Australia’s Consulate-General Los Angeles, brought together prominent Australians and Americans to celebrate and showcase Australian creativity, talent and strong partnership with the United States. Isla Fisher received the Excellence in the Arts Award and Brian Grazer and Ron Howard were presented with the Innovation in Entertainment Award.
GO Campaign’s Vintage Hollywood benefit
Joel McHale hosted GO Campaign’s Vintage Hollywood benefit event on Saturday in Santa Monica, where Brianne Howey, Teala Dunn, and Torrance Coombs also stepped out to support the nonprofit, which raises awareness and funds to help vulnerable children around the world.
Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis brunch
Jeff Lewis celebrated his Amazon Freevee show with a brunch at Issima on Saturday, where he was joined by guests including Heather McDonald, Kelly Dodd, Lauren Lake, Ali Landry, Patti Stanger and Bobby Boyd.
Terror on the Prairie screening
Gina Carano walked the carpet for her big-screen return, The Daily Wire’s Terror on the Prairie, on Monday night.
For(bes) The Culture and Moët Hennessy USA’s “Queens of Culture: Legends of Business” event
On Tuesday, For(bes) The Culture and Moët Hennessy USA kicked off a new event series, Legends of Culture, with “Queens of Culture: Legends of Business” event in NYC that celebrated 50 women standing as changemakers and tastemakers in their respective fields and culture. The event included a conversation with The View‘s Sunny Hostin; Huma Abedin, chief of staff to Hillary Clinton and author of Both/And: A Life In Many Worlds; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of The Recording Academy; and Yvette Noel-Schure, founder of Schure Media Group and celebrity publicist.
Can’t Cancel Pride — Proud AND Together
JoJo Siwa hosted P&G and iHeartMedia’s third annual LGBTQ benefit special, with performances from Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Betty Who and Kim Petras. Elton was honored with the first-ever Impact Award for his humanitarian work through the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and the fundraiser also featured appearances from Amy Schneider, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Eugene Lee Yang, Hayley Kiyoko and Jasmin Savoy Brown.
boohooMAN x Landon Barker launch party
Online fashion retailer boohooMAN celebrated the launch of its co-designed collection with musician Landon Barker, son of Travis Barker, with an exclusive launch party at Hollywood’s Desert 5 Spot on Tuesday. Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Austin Mahone and 24k Goldn stopped by, as well as Travis Barker and sisters Alabama & Atiana de la Hoya.
Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
The Napa Valley Film Festival celebrated the launch of the new series on Netflix Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend with a screening of the finale episode of the eight-part series at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia on Wednesday. Guests included Iron Chefs Gabriela Cámara, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelson and Ming Tsai, hosts Alton Brown and Kristen Kish, and challenger chef Esther Choi.
