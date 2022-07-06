How to Watch the Latest ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel TV Series Trailer Before Everyone Else

Besides an epic mountain of deals, Lord of the Rings fans can expect to unlock something else ahead of Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13).

Ahead of the premiere of The Rings of Power on Sept. 2, the e-commerce giant is giving Amazon Prime members an exclusive sneak preview of the highly-anticipated prequel series starting today in a new trailer that’s available for only 48 hours.

Adapted from J.R.R. Tolkien’s book series, The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age — thousands of years before the events in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings — and brings new and familiar characters to the small screen. Created by Patrick McKay and John Payne, the Amazon Studios original series’ first season will span eight episodes and stars Benjamin Walker as the Elven High King Gil-Galad, Morfydd Clark as young Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as young Elrond, Charles Edwards as the Elven prince Celebrimbor, Owain Arthur as the Dwarven prince Durin IV and Maxim Baldry as Isildur.

Joining the cast as new characters are Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir, Daniel Weyman as the Stranger, Sophie Nomvete as the Dwarven princess Disa and Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, among others.

Per the show’s logline, the approximately one-minute trailer gives a peek of the “ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The preview also reveals that another trailer will drop July 14. (The first teaser trailer, seen below, was released in May.) Prime members can also try their luck at winning one of 20 exclusive invites to the Rings of Power world premiere in London when they add the LOTR series to their watchlist.

Ahead, find out everything you need to know about how to watch the Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power, including how to get access to the exclusive trailer.

How to Watch the Latest Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Online

The newest Rings of Power trailer is available starting July 6 for 48 hours only on Amazon Prime Video. A membership to Amazon Prime is required to watch the sneak preview, and the plan costs $139 annually or $15 monthly. New members can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

In addition to access to Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, members enjoy year-round perks including free two-day shipping, same-day delivery, free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market groceries, exclusive savings and more. Prime memberships also include access to movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video, Prime Try Before You Buy and personal shopping services, personalized deals on online doorbusters and more. Amazon Prime store cardholders also receive 5 percent cash back on purchases.

Watch 'The Rings of Power' Trailer on Amazon.com Buy now

How to Watch All of the Lord of the Rings Films Online

If you need a refresher on Middle Earth, you can rent or buy director Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings film trilogy (2001 to 2003) and The Hobbit prequel trilogy (2012 to 2013), the live-action films’ extended editions and the animated movies (1977 to 1980) on Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV, iTunes, Google Play Movies & TV, Vudu and other video-on-demand platforms for $4 to $45. (The LOTR trilogy bundles are currently on sale at Vudu for $30.)

You can also stream the films for free on HBO Max, which costs $10 per month (or $100 annually) for the ad-based plan or $15 monthly (or $150 per year) for the ad-free package.

The best order to watch all the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies isn’t necessarily by their release dates. If you’re catching up on the high fantasy franchise for the first time, here’s every LOTR movie to watch in chronological order:

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Bonus points if you watch the earlier animated films, The Hobbit (1977), The Lord of the Rings (1978) and The Return of the King (1980).

The Best Lord of the Rings Book Sets and More to Shop Online

Prefer page-turning over binge-watching? We’ve rounded up some of the coolest editions of the Lord of the Rings novels, as well as companion books for budding fans (or those buying gifts for one). Check out our top picks below.

The Lord of the Rings 50th Anniversary Edition Hardcover by J.R.R. Tolkien

The Lord of the Rings 50th Anniversary Edition Hardcover by J.R.R. Tolkien $92.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Hobbit & The Lord of the Rings 4-Book Paperback Boxed Set

The Hobbit & The Lord of the Rings 4-Book Paperback Boxed Set $14.74 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Hobbit & The Lord of the Rings Boxed Set: Illustrated Edition

The Hobbit & The Lord of the Rings Boxed Set: Illustrated Edition $98.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Juniper Books Lord of the Rings: The Complete Writings 5-Volume Hardcover Book Set

Juniper Books Lord of the Rings: The Complete Writings $244.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Silmarillion Illustrated Edition by J.R.R. Tolkien

The Silmarillion by J.R.R. Tolkien $58.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Nature of Middle-Earth by J.R.R. Tolkien, edited by Carl F. Hostetter

The Nature of Middle-Earth by J.R.R. Tolkien, edited by Carl F. Hostetter $18.36 on Amazon.com Buy now

The History of Middle-Earth Boxed Set

The History of Middle-Earth Boxed Set $114.87 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Great Tales of Middle-Earth by J.R.R. Tolkien