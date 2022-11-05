×
L.A. Food and Drink Pop-Ups to Catch Before They’re Gone

Can’t-miss experiences to try now include two Japanese dining concepts and a hip new outdoor bar in Los Feliz.

Hansei’s wagyu New York strip teriyaki beef plate.
Hansei’s wagyu New York strip teriyaki beef plate. Courtesy of Katrina Frederick

As the topography of Los Angeles changes with the addition of countless new restaurants and bars, pop-up concepts are adding a uniquely temporary yet powerful shift to the culinary landscape. More than ghost kitchens and yet not fully independent establishments, these destinations can take different shapes: some are limited-edition experiences, traveling from city to city, some are expansions designed to create more space for guests, and others are a chance to explore and promote new tasting menus indefinitely without the pressure of overhead. Whether you’re looking for a 10-course Japanese-Italian fusion experience or different spin on a familiar cocktail, these pop-ups are not to be missed.

Pasta Ramen

Pasta Ramen’s sesame uni ramen carbonara.
Pasta Ramen’s sesame uni ramen carbonara. FOODSTEEZ

pastaRAMEN is the brainchild of James Beard-nominated chef Robbie Felice, and following sold out runs in New York and Miami, is now in Los Angeles for a limited time. Running through mid-November, the pastaRAMEN culinary experience (which is in partnership with hybrid cookware company HexClad) is a lavish Japanese-Italian 10-course spin on Tokyo’s “Wafu pasta” concept (pasta cooked with Japanese ingredients) through Nov. 13. The immersive experience is reserved to 10-people at a time and takes place at a secret location, and boasts surprising items like a cacio e pepe gyoza, sesame ricotta cavatelli with ginger soy pork ragu, and a caviar-injected burrata flaked in gold.

$295 per person, drink pairings included; location provided upon reservation; pastaramen.com

Lil’ Pinky’s

The interior of Lil’ Pinky’s bar in Los Feliz.
The interior of Lil’ Pinky’s bar in Los Feliz. Courtesy of Josh Telles

While Pinky’s in Los Feliz already has a following as the cozy, 80s-deco bar located opposite popular hotspot Atrium, the bar has expanded with a pop-up satellite bar beyond its tile-lined walls, prominently located in the brick-walled pathway just outside. Every Friday and Saturday night from 10:15pm-1:15am, the smaller location known as ‘Lil’ Pinky’s’ is revealed and features an exclusive outdoor menu of new cocktails. Though they are expected to change, currently the pop-up offers a gin-based Negroni with damson plum, a tequila based drink made with peach and yellow chartreuse, and a rye cocktail featuring prickly pear, ginger, and tarragon. Curated DJ sets by Alex Rodriguez, who has curated the on-site record store at Coachella, play in the open-air courtyard.

1816 N. Vermont Ave., pinkyslosfeliz.com

Hansei

A conceptual tasting menu experience from chef Chris Ono, Hansei is located at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, tucked away in an oasis of a garden beneath the busy streets of Little Tokyo above. Chef Ono, a fourth-generation Japanese American chef who cut his teeth at Michelin starred restaurants, Providence, Eleven Madison Park and Mori sushi, has designed Hansei (Japanese for “self-reflection”) to be a representation of Japanese-American cuisine in Los Angeles. Divided into three parts, the tasting menu features unique dishes like corn flake crusted Jidori chicken wings, a crispy crab “California roll” featuring Santa Barbara sea urchin and avocado, and Wagyu steak teriyaki. Hansei, which is set to last indefinitely as a pop-up, also encourages guests to pair their meal with rare, small-batch sake or a glass of wine from a range of California-based Japanese American winemakers. 

$175 per person; 244 S. San Pedro St., jaccc.org

A version of this story first appeared in the Nov. 2 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

