Events of the Week: ‘Love Again,’ ‘Angel City’ and More

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at the 'Love Again' New York special screening on May 3

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Love Again and Angel City, plus FYCs for Wednesday, The Last of Us and Ted Lasso.

The Last of Us FYC

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reunited with their Last of Us team for a “For Your Consideration” event in L.A. on April 28.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Neil Druckmann, Craig Mazin, Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Gabriel Luna, Carolyn Strauss and Murray Bartlett Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Wednesday FYC

Netflix held a special Wednesday screening and Q&A at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday with stars Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Gwendoline Christie.

Jen Malone, Danny Elfman, Alfred Gough, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Miles Millar and Yvette Nicole Brown Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Welcome to Wrexham FYC

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an FYC chat in L.A. on Saturday.

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Jimmy Kimmel Leon Bennett/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Ted Lasso Day FYC

The Ted Lasso team, including Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Phil Dunster, reunited in L.A. on Monday for a FYC event.

Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández, Phil Dunster, Jason Sudeikis, Kola Bokinni, Annette Badland, Billy Harris and James Lance Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Phil Dunster Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All premiere

Ed Sheeran debuted his new Disney+ docuseries in NYC on Tuesday, alongside director David Soutar and producers Ben Winston and Ben Turner.

Ben Turner, Ed Sheeran, Ben Winston and David Soutar Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Love Again special screening

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan attended a special screening for their new Sony film in NYC on Wednesday, with support from Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sofia Barclay and Sam Heughan Dave Allocca / StarPix

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes BAFTA honor

BAFTA honored Shonda Rhimes with a BAFTA Special Award during an tribute event on Wednesday in New York City. The evening featured a fireside chat moderated by journalist and author Wajahat Ali, with guests including Arsema Thomas, Bellamy Young, Bianca Lawson, Charlie Weber, J. Cameron Smith, Sam Clemmett, Tom Verica, Tony Goldwyn, Wendell Pierce and Zoe Winters.

Shonda Rhimes Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Bellamy Young, Shonda Rhimes and Tony Goldwyn Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 New York special screening

Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Chukwudi Iwuji, Miriam Shor and director James Gunn continued their Guardians press tour with a special screening in NYC on Wednesday.

Miriam Shor, Karen Gillan, James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Chukwudi Iwuji and Bradley Cooper Jason Crowley/BFA

Tony Awards Meet the Nominees

This year’s newly announced Tony Nominees, including Jessica Chastain, Jodie Comer, Ben Platt, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Arian Moayed, Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, united at a NYC press event on Thursday.

Jessica Chastain and Ben Platt Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Angel City premiere

HBO hosted the premiere for women’s soccer documentary series Angel City on Thursday in Los Angeles, with executive producer and Angel City FC co-founder Natalie Portman, director Arlene Nelson, EPs Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Christine O’Malley, Anna Barnes, Sophie Mas and co-producer Michaela Celella. Star players Christen Press, Sydney Leroux and Simone Charley were also in attendance.

Merritt Mathias, Arlene Nelson, Natalie Portman, Christen Press, Kara Nortman, Julie Uhrman, Sydney Leroux and Simone Charley Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Natalie Portman Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The Mother special screening

Jennifer Lopez attended a special screening of her new Netflix film in New York on Thursday.

Jennifer Lopez Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Netflix

Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center Dedication Ceremony

On April 28, Nicole Avant, daughter of the late and prolific philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, joined Los Angeles Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, the MLK Health and Wellness Community Development Corporation and special guests including Ted Sarandos, Clarence Avant, Alex Avant, Holly Robinson Peete, Rick Caruso, Jimmy Jam and more to commemorate the name unveiling for the Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center located in the Watts-Willowbrook community.

Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

CAA White House Correspondents’ Dinner Event

CAA hosted a WHCD party on April 28 in Washington, D.C., with guests including Roy Wood Jr., Andrea Mitchell, Peter Alexander, Wolf Blitzer, Chris Licht, Jim Acosta, Ego Nwodim and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Roy Wood Jr. and Ego Nwodim Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Andrea Mitchell, Rachel Adler, Peter Alexander, Doug Emhoff and Mike Memoli Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

UTA’s Celebration of America’s Journalists

Don Lemon, Gavin Newsom, Cobie Smulders, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Jen Psaki, Rosario Dawson, Norah O’Donnell, Dana Bash and more joined UTA’s Jay Sures, Rene Jones and David Evenchick at the agency’s Celebration of America’s Journalists on April 28, ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Rene Jones, Cobie Smulders and Gloria Calderon-Kellett Courtesy of Dan Swartz

Jay Sures, Jen Psaki and Don Lemon Courtesy of Dan Swartz

Sydney Sweeney x Armani Beauty launch

Armani Beauty celebrated Sydney Sweeney as the face of the newly launched “My Way Parfum” in NYC on April 28, with guests including Lana Condor, Dylan Sprouse, Chase Sui Wonders, Lukas Gage, Chris Appleton, Dominique Fishback, Chase Stokes, AnnaSophia Robb, Michael Evans-Behling and Finneas.

Sydney Sweeney and Lukas Gage Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Dominique Fishback Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Homeboy Industries’ Lo Maximo Gala

Homeboy Industries, the largest gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world, celebrated the 2023 Lo Máximo Awards and Fundraising Gala at the J.W. Marriott at L.A. Live on Saturday, co-hosted by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Lisa Ling, John Cho, Michael Cimino and Diane Lane were also in attendance.

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda Courtesy of Stewart Cook

PATH Taste of Home charity event

PATH (People Assisting the Homeless) held its second annual Taste of Home Food Festival on Saturday with talent such as Adam Shapiro, Lexi Underwood, Angela Lewis and Teala Dunn, who came together at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Hollywood for an afternoon of food and libations from over 30 local L.A. vendors in support of PATH’s work to end homelessness.

Adam Shapiro John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Mikimoto 130th anniversary party

Katie Holmes, Amber Valletta and Julia von Boehm cohosted the anniversary party on Saturday in NYC, celebrating 130 years since founder Kokichi Mikimoto successfully created the world’s first cultured pearl. Guests included Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Janelle Monáe, Christine Chiu, Jessica Wang and Victoria Barbara.

Amber Valetta, Katie Holmes and Julia von Boehm Craig Barritt/Getty Images

InterPride Global Gala

InterPride, an organization advancing the global Pride movement, honored Joel Kim Booster, Fran Drescher, Laith Ashley and Pride 365 at its Inaugural Global Gala on Saturday in L.A.

Joel Kim Booster Steven Simione/Getty Images

PanCAN PurpleStride

Eric Idle, Jean Trebek, Kitty Swink, Armin Shimerman and John Billingsley were among those who joined PanCAN PurpleStride, the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer, in L.A on Saturday.

Eric Idle courtesy of Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

Ghosts FYC

The cast and crew behind the CBS comedy celebrated at an FYC event in L.A. on Sunday.

Joe Wiseman, Brandon Scott Jones, Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Devan Long, Rebecca Wisocky, Rose McIver, Román Zaragoza, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Sheila Carrasco and Joe Port Leon Bennett/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The After party

Diddy, Doja Cat and Richie Akiva hosted their Met Gala “The After” party on Monday, held at the iconic The Box and carrying on until 6 a.m. Guests included Jared Leto, Naomi Cambell, Marc Jacobs, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Mary J. Blige, Chris Rock, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X, Usher, French Montana, Offset, Cardi B, Ice Spice, Teyana Taylor, Yung Miami, Gisele Bundchen, Emily Ratajkowski and Lily James.

French Montana and Diddy Courtesy of BFA

Offset and Cardi B Courtesy of BFA

Dom Pérignon x Dua Lipa afterparty

Dom Pérignon teamed with Dua Lipa as the champagne of choice for the her first-ever Met Gala after-party, with guests including Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Penelope Cruz, Florence Pugh, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Vanessa Hudgens, Baz Luhrmann, Lily James, Tems, Maude Apatow, Lukas Gage, Chris Appleton, Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park, Riz Ahmed and Trevor Noah.

Dua Lipa and Rihanna German Larkin

Stella McCartney’s Met Ball afterparty

Stella McCartney hosted a Met Gala afterparty on Monday at members-only club Zero Bond, where Aubrey Plaza, Madelyn Cline and fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson were spotted on the dance floor sipping on Avaline Sparkling wine late into the night.

Aubrey Plaza and Madelyn Cline BFA

Harlem School of the Arts annual benefit gala

The Harlem School of the Arts held its annual benefit gala on Monday at The Plaza Hotel, co-hosted by Tamron Hall and HSA president James C. Horton. Honorees included Phylicia Rashad, Dr. Mary Schmidt and the legacy of Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole, accepted by Timolin Cole-Augustus and Casey Cole-Ray, presented by Clive Davis.

Phylicia Rashad Rob Kim/Getty Images

Amazon Newfront

On Monday, the annual Amazon NewFront presentation featuring talent and executive appearances from Amazon Studios, Amazon Freevee, Fire TV, Twitch, Amazon Music, Wondery and Thursday Night Football was held in New York City.

Ryan Pirozzi, Ronald Gladden, Shea Serrano, Lauren Anderson, James Marsden, David Bernad and David Miner Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Apple TV+ In Conversation with Essence

Shrinking‘s Jessica Williams and Luke Tennie, Ted Lasso‘s Kola Bokinni and For All Mankind’s Krys Marshall took part in the Apple and Essence event on Tuesday in L.A.

Luke Tennie, Jessica Williams, Imani Hakim and Kola Bokinni JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Hairspray opening night at the Dobly Theatre

Hairspray kicked off its 20th anniversary opening tour at the Dolby on Tuesday with stars Niki Metcalf and Andrew Levitt (aka drag queen Nina West), who celebrated after the show with actors such as Ming-Na Wen and Jared Harris. There was also a backstage meeting with original Hairspray star Ricki Lake, Hairspray Live’s Maddie Baillio, the original Hairspray tour’s Carly Jibson and current tour Tracy Metcalf, marking the first time these stars, all known for playing Tracy, had appeared together.

Andrew Levitt, original star Ricki Lake, Hairspray Live’s Maddie Baillio, Hairspray OG Tour’s Carly Jibson and current tour Tracy Niki Metcalf Chelsea Loren for Broadway in Hollywood

Ming-Na Wen and Andrew Levitt Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Vassar College Academy Museum event

Vassar College and the school’s president Elizabeth Bradley brought together over 350 notable alums — including Jason Blum, Lisa Kudrow and screenwriter John Gatin — future students and their families to commemorate the school’s Fearlessly Consequential campaign at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Jason Blum, Lisa Kudrow, Vassar College professor of film Mia Mask, Vassar College president Elizabeth Bradley and John Gatin John Salangsang

Dom Pérignon Scholarship Fund celebration

Evan Mock celebrated the launch of the Dom Pérignon Scholarship Fund at Per Se restaurant in NYC.

Evan Mock Angela Pham/BFA

NGLmitú Upfront event

John Leguizamo celebrated the launch of mitúTV alongside NGLmitú execs at its Upfront event in NYC on Tuesday.

NGL Executives Ben DeJesus (chief creative officer), John Leguizamo, Vanessa Vigil (chief brand officer), David Chitel (CEO), Joe Bernard (chief revenue officer) and Wendy Barba (vp of brands) Vinny D./NGLmitú

Greenwich International Film Festival

The Greenwich International Film Festival hosted its inaugural Inspiration Talk and Award Ceremony on Wednesday, honoring Brendan Fraser.

Brendan Fraser Patrick Lewis / StarPix

Annual Night of Opportunity Gala

The Opportunity Network hosted its 20th anniversary Night of Opportunity Gala on Wednesday, with Trevor Noah among the honorees. Additional guests included Gayle King and Corey Gamble.

Trevor Noah and Gayle King Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Accessories Council ACE Awards

Ciara, chief creative director and cofounder of The House of LR&C, attended the 27th annual ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York on Wednesday to accept the company’s sustainability award. Julianne Hough, Dee Ocleppo and Alexis Bittar were also among the ACE honorees.

Ciara Rob Kim/Getty Images

Dolby Institute x Ghetto Film School Filmmaker Challenge

The four winners of the Dolby Institute x Ghetto Film School Filmmaker Challenge: Finish the Script Year 2 premiered their completed short films at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Wednesday. The filmmakers were selected as winners in September after devising stories using a scene written by Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting, Raya and the Last Dragon) as a starting point, and each received $25,000 to complete their respective short films.

Miguel Ramirez, Kaitlyn Ali, Glenn Kiser, Carlos López Estrada, Britney Bautista and Thomas Sawyer Bahareh Ritter

Queen Charlotte Paley Center event

Shonda Rhimes sat down with her Queen Charlotte cast for a conversation at NYC’s Paley Center for Media on Thursday.

India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest, Shonda Rhimes, Arsema Thomas and Golda Rosheuvel Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge celebrated 10 years of advocacy for diversity, equity and inclusion in entertainment on Thursday, where it announced the winners of this year’s film challenge with help from Peter Farrelly, Chris Miller, Phil Lord, Jameela Jamil and Kat Coiro.

Phil Lord, Nic Novicki and Chris Miller Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

Kat Coiro and Jameela Jamil Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

Citizens of the World Charter Schools gala

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard hosted the 10-year anniversary gala of Citizens of the World Charter Schools on Thursday, where Mark Gordon was honored.

Kriste Dragon, Mark Gordon and Kristen Bell Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premiere

The queens from season eight of Drag Race All Stars celebrated at the show’s NYC premiere on Thursday.

Kahanna Montrese, Jessica Wild, Naysha Lopez, Darienne Lake, Lala Ri, Kandy Muse, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Jaymes Mansfield, Monica Beverly Hillz, Jimbo, Heidi N Closet and Alexis Michelle Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+

New York City Ballet Spring Gala

The New York City Ballet hosted its 2023 Spring Gala on Thursday, which raised a record $3.45 million with guests including Michael Bloomberg, Diana Taylor, Allyson Tang and Julianne Hough.

Julianne Hough Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Creative Connects event

The Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s Inclusive Content team, led by Kamala Avila-Salmon, hosted an event as part of its “Creative Connects” series with experienced and emerging filmmakers, writers, and producers from underrepresented backgrounds at the studio’s headquarters in Santa Monica. The group partnered with organizations CAPE, Illuminative, LALIFF, GLAAD and RespectAbility and featured a fireside chat with TriStar Pictures president Nicole Brown and Orion Pictures president Alana Mayo, the first and only two Black women currently running film studio labels.