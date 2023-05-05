Events of the Week: ‘Love Again,’ ‘Angel City’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Love Again and Angel City, plus FYCs for Wednesday, The Last of Us and Ted Lasso.
The Last of Us FYC
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reunited with their Last of Us team for a “For Your Consideration” event in L.A. on April 28.
Wednesday FYC
Netflix held a special Wednesday screening and Q&A at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday with stars Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Gwendoline Christie.
Welcome to Wrexham FYC
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an FYC chat in L.A. on Saturday.
Ted Lasso Day FYC
The Ted Lasso team, including Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Phil Dunster, reunited in L.A. on Monday for a FYC event.
Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All premiere
Ed Sheeran debuted his new Disney+ docuseries in NYC on Tuesday, alongside director David Soutar and producers Ben Winston and Ben Turner.
Love Again special screening
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan attended a special screening for their new Sony film in NYC on Wednesday, with support from Nick Jonas.
Shonda Rhimes BAFTA honor
BAFTA honored Shonda Rhimes with a BAFTA Special Award during an tribute event on Wednesday in New York City. The evening featured a fireside chat moderated by journalist and author Wajahat Ali, with guests including Arsema Thomas, Bellamy Young, Bianca Lawson, Charlie Weber, J. Cameron Smith, Sam Clemmett, Tom Verica, Tony Goldwyn, Wendell Pierce and Zoe Winters.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 New York special screening
Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Chukwudi Iwuji, Miriam Shor and director James Gunn continued their Guardians press tour with a special screening in NYC on Wednesday.
Tony Awards Meet the Nominees
This year’s newly announced Tony Nominees, including Jessica Chastain, Jodie Comer, Ben Platt, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Arian Moayed, Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, united at a NYC press event on Thursday.
Angel City premiere
HBO hosted the premiere for women’s soccer documentary series Angel City on Thursday in Los Angeles, with executive producer and Angel City FC co-founder Natalie Portman, director Arlene Nelson, EPs Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Christine O’Malley, Anna Barnes, Sophie Mas and co-producer Michaela Celella. Star players Christen Press, Sydney Leroux and Simone Charley were also in attendance.
The Mother special screening
Jennifer Lopez attended a special screening of her new Netflix film in New York on Thursday.
Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center Dedication Ceremony
On April 28, Nicole Avant, daughter of the late and prolific philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, joined Los Angeles Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, the MLK Health and Wellness Community Development Corporation and special guests including Ted Sarandos, Clarence Avant, Alex Avant, Holly Robinson Peete, Rick Caruso, Jimmy Jam and more to commemorate the name unveiling for the Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center located in the Watts-Willowbrook community.
CAA White House Correspondents’ Dinner Event
CAA hosted a WHCD party on April 28 in Washington, D.C., with guests including Roy Wood Jr., Andrea Mitchell, Peter Alexander, Wolf Blitzer, Chris Licht, Jim Acosta, Ego Nwodim and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
UTA’s Celebration of America’s Journalists
Don Lemon, Gavin Newsom, Cobie Smulders, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Jen Psaki, Rosario Dawson, Norah O’Donnell, Dana Bash and more joined UTA’s Jay Sures, Rene Jones and David Evenchick at the agency’s Celebration of America’s Journalists on April 28, ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
Sydney Sweeney x Armani Beauty launch
Armani Beauty celebrated Sydney Sweeney as the face of the newly launched “My Way Parfum” in NYC on April 28, with guests including Lana Condor, Dylan Sprouse, Chase Sui Wonders, Lukas Gage, Chris Appleton, Dominique Fishback, Chase Stokes, AnnaSophia Robb, Michael Evans-Behling and Finneas.
Homeboy Industries’ Lo Maximo Gala
Homeboy Industries, the largest gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world, celebrated the 2023 Lo Máximo Awards and Fundraising Gala at the J.W. Marriott at L.A. Live on Saturday, co-hosted by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Lisa Ling, John Cho, Michael Cimino and Diane Lane were also in attendance.
PATH Taste of Home charity event
PATH (People Assisting the Homeless) held its second annual Taste of Home Food Festival on Saturday with talent such as Adam Shapiro, Lexi Underwood, Angela Lewis and Teala Dunn, who came together at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Hollywood for an afternoon of food and libations from over 30 local L.A. vendors in support of PATH’s work to end homelessness.
Mikimoto 130th anniversary party
Katie Holmes, Amber Valletta and Julia von Boehm cohosted the anniversary party on Saturday in NYC, celebrating 130 years since founder Kokichi Mikimoto successfully created the world’s first cultured pearl. Guests included Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Janelle Monáe, Christine Chiu, Jessica Wang and Victoria Barbara.
InterPride Global Gala
InterPride, an organization advancing the global Pride movement, honored Joel Kim Booster, Fran Drescher, Laith Ashley and Pride 365 at its Inaugural Global Gala on Saturday in L.A.
PanCAN PurpleStride
Eric Idle, Jean Trebek, Kitty Swink, Armin Shimerman and John Billingsley were among those who joined PanCAN PurpleStride, the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer, in L.A on Saturday.
Ghosts FYC
The cast and crew behind the CBS comedy celebrated at an FYC event in L.A. on Sunday.
The After party
Diddy, Doja Cat and Richie Akiva hosted their Met Gala “The After” party on Monday, held at the iconic The Box and carrying on until 6 a.m. Guests included Jared Leto, Naomi Cambell, Marc Jacobs, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Mary J. Blige, Chris Rock, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X, Usher, French Montana, Offset, Cardi B, Ice Spice, Teyana Taylor, Yung Miami, Gisele Bundchen, Emily Ratajkowski and Lily James.
Dom Pérignon x Dua Lipa afterparty
Dom Pérignon teamed with Dua Lipa as the champagne of choice for the her first-ever Met Gala after-party, with guests including Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Penelope Cruz, Florence Pugh, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Vanessa Hudgens, Baz Luhrmann, Lily James, Tems, Maude Apatow, Lukas Gage, Chris Appleton, Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park, Riz Ahmed and Trevor Noah.
Stella McCartney’s Met Ball afterparty
Stella McCartney hosted a Met Gala afterparty on Monday at members-only club Zero Bond, where Aubrey Plaza, Madelyn Cline and fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson were spotted on the dance floor sipping on Avaline Sparkling wine late into the night.
Harlem School of the Arts annual benefit gala
The Harlem School of the Arts held its annual benefit gala on Monday at The Plaza Hotel, co-hosted by Tamron Hall and HSA president James C. Horton. Honorees included Phylicia Rashad, Dr. Mary Schmidt and the legacy of Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole, accepted by Timolin Cole-Augustus and Casey Cole-Ray, presented by Clive Davis.
Amazon Newfront
On Monday, the annual Amazon NewFront presentation featuring talent and executive appearances from Amazon Studios, Amazon Freevee, Fire TV, Twitch, Amazon Music, Wondery and Thursday Night Football was held in New York City.
Apple TV+ In Conversation with Essence
Shrinking‘s Jessica Williams and Luke Tennie, Ted Lasso‘s Kola Bokinni and For All Mankind’s Krys Marshall took part in the Apple and Essence event on Tuesday in L.A.
Hairspray opening night at the Dobly Theatre
Hairspray kicked off its 20th anniversary opening tour at the Dolby on Tuesday with stars Niki Metcalf and Andrew Levitt (aka drag queen Nina West), who celebrated after the show with actors such as Ming-Na Wen and Jared Harris. There was also a backstage meeting with original Hairspray star Ricki Lake, Hairspray Live’s Maddie Baillio, the original Hairspray tour’s Carly Jibson and current tour Tracy Metcalf, marking the first time these stars, all known for playing Tracy, had appeared together.
Vassar College Academy Museum event
Vassar College and the school’s president Elizabeth Bradley brought together over 350 notable alums — including Jason Blum, Lisa Kudrow and screenwriter John Gatin — future students and their families to commemorate the school’s Fearlessly Consequential campaign at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Dom Pérignon Scholarship Fund celebration
Evan Mock celebrated the launch of the Dom Pérignon Scholarship Fund at Per Se restaurant in NYC.
NGLmitú Upfront event
John Leguizamo celebrated the launch of mitúTV alongside NGLmitú execs at its Upfront event in NYC on Tuesday.
Greenwich International Film Festival
The Greenwich International Film Festival hosted its inaugural Inspiration Talk and Award Ceremony on Wednesday, honoring Brendan Fraser.
Annual Night of Opportunity Gala
The Opportunity Network hosted its 20th anniversary Night of Opportunity Gala on Wednesday, with Trevor Noah among the honorees. Additional guests included Gayle King and Corey Gamble.
Accessories Council ACE Awards
Ciara, chief creative director and cofounder of The House of LR&C, attended the 27th annual ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York on Wednesday to accept the company’s sustainability award. Julianne Hough, Dee Ocleppo and Alexis Bittar were also among the ACE honorees.
Dolby Institute x Ghetto Film School Filmmaker Challenge
The four winners of the Dolby Institute x Ghetto Film School Filmmaker Challenge: Finish the Script Year 2 premiered their completed short films at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Wednesday. The filmmakers were selected as winners in September after devising stories using a scene written by Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting, Raya and the Last Dragon) as a starting point, and each received $25,000 to complete their respective short films.
Queen Charlotte Paley Center event
Shonda Rhimes sat down with her Queen Charlotte cast for a conversation at NYC’s Paley Center for Media on Thursday.
Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge celebrated 10 years of advocacy for diversity, equity and inclusion in entertainment on Thursday, where it announced the winners of this year’s film challenge with help from Peter Farrelly, Chris Miller, Phil Lord, Jameela Jamil and Kat Coiro.
Citizens of the World Charter Schools gala
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard hosted the 10-year anniversary gala of Citizens of the World Charter Schools on Thursday, where Mark Gordon was honored.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premiere
The queens from season eight of Drag Race All Stars celebrated at the show’s NYC premiere on Thursday.
New York City Ballet Spring Gala
The New York City Ballet hosted its 2023 Spring Gala on Thursday, which raised a record $3.45 million with guests including Michael Bloomberg, Diana Taylor, Allyson Tang and Julianne Hough.
Creative Connects event
The Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s Inclusive Content team, led by Kamala Avila-Salmon, hosted an event as part of its “Creative Connects” series with experienced and emerging filmmakers, writers, and producers from underrepresented backgrounds at the studio’s headquarters in Santa Monica. The group partnered with organizations CAPE, Illuminative, LALIFF, GLAAD and RespectAbility and featured a fireside chat with TriStar Pictures president Nicole Brown and Orion Pictures president Alana Mayo, the first and only two Black women currently running film studio labels.
