L.A.’s Lucas Museum Pushes Back Opening to 2025

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has delayed its opening again as construction continues.

After previously pushing its planned launch from 2022 to 2023, the Los Angeles-based museum that is founded by filmmaker George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson announced Tuesday that its targeted opening has now been delayed by another two years. The museum, currently slated to open in 2025 at Exposition Park, will feature a five-story, 300,000-square-foot building on an 11-acre campus that includes a surrounding park and gardens.

Director and CEO Sandra Jackson-Dumont emphasized that the facility, featuring a focus on all forms of narrative art rather than solely displaying movie memorabilia, will mix both high-brow and mass-produced work. She also shared that the museum, which will include two 299-seat movie theaters, will house the Lucasfilm archive.

“It’s humbling and energizing to see how all aspects of this new public resource are taking shape,” she said in a statement. “We believe that narrative art can connect us and help shape a more just society. As a result, every element of this institution contributes to that idea — the site is one physical manifestation of that.”

Lucas Museum construction aerial view, September 6, 2022 Courtesy of Lucas Museum/JAKS Productions. Photo by Sand Hill Media / Eric Furie

During a press visit on Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter learned that construction is currently focused on adding the panels that will clad the building, along with planting trees in the extensive park grounds.

“The campus with its iconic building and arched belly that creates a canopy, coupled with the 200-plus trees taking root in the park, together create another community gathering place with much needed shade for our neighbors and others who will use the site,” Jackson-Dumont’s statement continued. “We’re thrilled to share this significant progress, and I look forward to keeping the public informed as we forge ahead.”