Lukas Gage Confirms Relationship With Chris Appleton, Says He’s “Very Much in Love”

Lukas Gage addressed the speculation around his relationship with Chris Appleton, confirming that he and the celebrity hairstylist are dating.

The You and The White Lotus actor opened up about being “very much in love” during a Monday appearance on NBC’s Today. After co-host Dylan Dreyer described Gage’s hair as “phenomenal” and asked what Appleton felt about it, the actor joked that “I think this mane needed to be tamed,” before becoming more serious.

“I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” Gage said adding after a photo of Appleton splashed across the screen, “He’s a good-looking man. There’s something about being in London. I think I got a taste of the Brits and…”

Last week Appleton, a hair artist for major entertainment names like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa, confirmed their partnership on The Drew Barrymore Show after speculation increasingly swirled around the couple, who were appearing on red carpets and in vacation photos together.

“I’m very happy. Very much in love. And I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really really special,” Appleton said before the daytime show shared a photo of him with Gage in Mexico.

Gage initially addressed the conversation around those vacation photos earlier this month. When asked about people interpreting the snaps as a relationship announcement, he said, “If they want to think that, they can.”

“I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred,” he continued. “It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

He also opened up about the pressure to publicly label his sexuality, noting that at one point, a former agent had told him to “stop dyeing your hair, stop wearing weird clothes and pick a lane: gay, bi or straight. It’s too confusing.”

“I understand representation and voices that need to be heard, but I don’t want to do anything on anyone’s accord but my own,” he added. “Let me do it when I’m ready.”