Lukas Gage Says a Former Agent Pressured Him to Publicly Identify His Sexuality: “Let Me Do It When I’m Ready”

Lukas Gage says he’s an open book “about most things in my life,” but when it comes to publicly identifying his sexuality, he’s going to do it on his own timeline.

While speaking to The New York Times for a recent interview pegged to his new film Down Low, the White Lotus and You star addressed previous criticisms that he’s taking roles from LGBTQ actors. The performer, who previously tweeted to one critic that “you don’t know my alphabet,” said that he still faces pressure to label himself, including by members of his own team.

“All the time,” the actor said. “An agent that dropped me was like, ‘Stop dyeing your hair, stop wearing weird clothes and pick a lane: gay, bi or straight. It’s too confusing.'”

The actor added that while he understands “representation and voices that need to be heard,” he simply doesn’t want to discuss that element of his life and identity “on anyone’s accord but my own.”

“Let me do it when I’m ready,” he continues. “And it’s acting. I feel like everyone should get the opportunity to play whatever they want.”

During the interview, the actor also addressed speculation that he is dating hairstylist Chris Appleton following photos of the duo on vacation in Mexico, telling the outlet: “if they want to think that, they can.”

“I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred,” he added. “It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

A line he already has figured out is around print and TV commercial work. The actor recalled that when he was a teen, he was being told that things were “wrong with my face” and people were commenting on his body shape.

“As a teenager, that really makes you crazy,” he said. “I had to stop commercial auditioning when I was younger because it was making me dysmorphic.”