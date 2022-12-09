Events of the Week: ‘M3GAN,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and More

Jason Blum at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "M3GAN" on Dec. 7.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for M3GAN, Pinocchio, 1923, The Best Man: The Final Chapters and The Recruit.

People’s Choice Awards

Kenan Thompson hosted the awards show live from Santa Monica on Tuesday, where Ryan Reynolds accepted the People’s Icon Award, Shania Twain received the Music Icon Award, Lizzo accepted the People’s Champion Award and Ellen Pompeo and the cast of Grey’s Anatomy reunited onstage to accept the drama show of 2022 award.

Ryan Reynolds Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lizzo and James Corden Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

James Pickens Jr., Kelly McCreary, Ellen Pompeo, Caterina Scorsone, Chandra Wilson, Jake Borelli and Camilla Luddington Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pinocchio NY premiere

On Tuesday, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio celebrated its New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art with stars Finn Wolfhard and Gregory Mann.

Gregory Mann, Finn Wolfhard, Ted Sarandos, Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan and Mark Gustafson Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

M3GAN premiere

Producer Jason Blum channeled his inner killer doll on Wednesday for the L.A. premiere of M3GAN, where he was joined by new partner James Wan and star Allison Williams.

James Wan and Jason Blum Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Brian Williams and Allison Williams Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere

Peacock hosted the premiere of the latest Best Man film on Wednesday in Hollywood with stars Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Nia Long and director Malcolm D. Lee.

Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Regina Hall and Melissa De Sousa Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, Taye Diggs and Harold Perrineau Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical special screening

Netflix hosted a special screening in NYC on Wednesday for Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, joined by stars Emma Thompson and Alisha Weir.

Director Matthew Warchus, Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir and writer Dennis Kelly Netflix

Glass Onion special screening

Netflix hosted a special L.A. screening and reception on Wednesday on behalf of Glass Onion, with director Rian Johnson, stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson, editor Bob Ducsay, composer Nathan Johnson and producer Ram Bergman.

Rian Johnson, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson and Edward Norton Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The Recruit premiere

Noah Centineo’s CIA series debuted at The Grove on Thursday, where he was joined by creator Alexi Hawley and co-stars Laura Haddock, Fivel Stewart, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann and Angel Parker.

Kristian Bruun, Colton Dunn, Aarti Mann, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Laura Haddock, Noah Centineo, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh and Alexi Hawley Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Ted Sarandos, Alexi Hawley and Noah Centineo Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

MoMA’s 15th Annual Film Benefit

The Museum of Modern Art’s 2022 Film Benefit, presented by Chanel, honored Guillermo del Toro at its Thursday night NYC event, as the museum is set to open a new exhibition devoted to the craft and process behind Pinocchio. Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, Michael Shannon, Ariana DeBose and Chloë Sevigny were among the stars in attendance.

Kim Morgan and Guillermo del Toro Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind Theo Wargo/Getty Images

1923 premiere

Paramount+ hosted the world premiere of 1923 on Dec. 2 in L.A., with stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Timothy Dalton, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty and Aminah Nieves. The next day, the cast attended a second premiere event in Las Vegas, this time joined by creator Taylor Sheridan.

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at the L.A. premiere JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Jennifer Ehle, James Badge Dale, Brian Geraghty, Marley Shelton, Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Darren Mann, Sebastian Roché, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Kerry O’Malley and Timothy Dalton at the L.A. premiere JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Helen Mirren, Taylor Sheridan and Harrison Ford at the Las Vegas premiere Mindy Small/Getty Images

Till special screening

Courtney B. Vance and civil rights attorney Ben Crump hosted a screening and evening of conversation for Till in L.A. on Friday, with writer/director Chinonye Chukwu and actor Danielle Deadwyler. Cher made a special appearance to introduce the film and lead a standing ovation for Deadwyler.

Ben Crump, Chinonye Chukwu, Danielle Deadwyler, Cher and Courtney B. Vance Eric Charbonneau/Le Studio Photography

GLAAD Tidings

On Saturday, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis welcomed top GLAAD supporters to celebrate the holiday season and look ahead to the group’s 2023 plans. The event, held on the Grammy Museum Rooftop Terrace, welcomed GLAAD execs Liz Jenkins, Anthony Allen Ramos and Melissa Harris, along with Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Gigi Gorgeous Getty, August Getty, Nats Getty and Justin Tranter.

Gigi Gorgeous and Justin Tranter Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Raise Up UA charity dinner

Raise Up UA, the charity for Ukraine founded by fashion stylist Katya Sussman — and the wife of Joshua Sussman, executive vp of business affairs and operations at ABC Signature — hosted an inaugural dinner party for Ukraine on Saturday in Beverly Hills. The event was emceed by Dancing with the Stars’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy and joined on stage by his brother Val, both of whom were born in Ukraine.

Joshua Sussman, Katya Sussman, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Anna Gerts and Val Chmerkovskiy Courtesy of Anastasia Murzina/Disney

Kennedy Center Honors

The 45th Kennedy Center celebrated honorees George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.) in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. Guests included Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher, Sheryl Crow and Ariana DeBose.

Larry Mullen Jr., Adam Clayton, The Edge, Bono, George Clooney and Tania León Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Streamy Awards

The YouTube Streamy Awards returned on Sunday in L.A. for its 12th year of recognizing the creator community in more than 45 award categories. MrBeast went home as the night’s big winner.

Charli D’Amelio Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

The Critics Choice Association held its fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television in L.A. on Monday, honoring Nicco Annan (Actor Award for Television), Angela Bassett (Career Achievement Award), Elegance Bratton (Social Justice Award), Quinta Brunson (Actress Award for Television), Danielle Deadwyler (Actress Award for Film), Ayo Edebiri (Rising Star Award presented by IMDbPro), Berry Gordy (Icon Award), Brian Tyree Henry (Supporting Actor Award), Quincy Isaiah (Rising Star Award presented by IMDbPro), Michael B. Jordan (Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award), Nikyatu Jusu (Breakthrough Film Award), Jonathan Majors (Actor Award for Film), Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi (Groundbreaker Award) and Gina Prince-Bythewood (Director Award for Film).

Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Brian Tyree Henry and David Oyelowo Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

J. Alphonse Nicholson, Nicco Annan, Quinta Brunson, Andra Day and Randall Einhorn Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Angela Bassett Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kindred premiere

FX’s series adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s novel premiered in L.A. on Monday with EP Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and stars Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten and Gayle Rankin.

Ryan Kwanten, Eisa Davis, Lindsey Blackwell, Sophina Brown, Sheria Irving, Mallori Johnson, Branden Jacobs Jenkins, David Alexander Kaplan, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith and Brooke Bloom Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

Little America special screening

Executive producers Lee Eisenberg, Sian Heder, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon and Alan Yang attended a special screening for the second season of Apple TV+’s anthology series in L.A. on Monday.

Josh Davis, Natalie Sandy, Sian Heder, Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Alan Yang, Joshuah Bearman and Arthur Spector Steven Simione/Getty Images

National Treasure: Edge of History premiere

The cast and crew behind the National Treasure Disney+ series, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, walked the show’s L.A. red carpet on Monday.

Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Lyndon Smith and Jordan Rodrigues Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

A Man Called Otto screening

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson and his co-stars attended a special screening and Q&A event for A Man Called Otto on Monday at the Academy Museum.

David Magee, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Truman Hanks, Renée Wolfe, Mariana Treviño, Marc Forster, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Fredrik Wikström Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Jhpiego Humanitarian Awards

Jhpiego, a global health care nonprofit and Johns Hopkins University affiliate, honored Shawn Levy and wife Serena, as well as Hasan Minhaj and wife Dr. Beena Patel Minhaj, at its Humanitarian Awards event in Beverly Hills on Monday.

Molly Sims, Scott Stuber, Serena Levy, Shawn Levy, Hasan Minhaj and Dr. Beena Patel Minhaj Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Moët & Chandon Holiday Celebration

Jessica Chastain, Daniel Kaluuya, Emily Ratajkowski, Sienna Miller, Roger Federer, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, Trevor Noah and Jeremy O. Harris were among the stars who attended the Moët and Chandon Holiday Celebration in NYC on Monday.

Sienna Miller and Jessica Chastain Courtesy of Moët & Chandon

Trevor Noah and Daniel Kaluuya Courtesy of Moët & Chandon

Living special screening

Bill Nighy attended a special screening for his Sony Pictures Classics film on Monday in NYC, hosted by Anna Wintour with guests including Hugh Jackman, David Harbour, Lily Allen, Sienna Miller, Andrea Riseborough, Jesse Williams, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Josh Groban, Donna Karan and Annie Leibovitz.

Hugh Jackman, Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy Madison Voelkel/BFA

People’s Choice Awards LGBTQ+ nominees celebration

Los Angeles Confidential Magazine, Hornitos Tequila and GLAAD partnered up to host a Tuesday night celebration in honor of the 2022 People’s Choice Awards LGBTQ+ nominees in Beverly Hills. Guests in attendance included Adam Shankman, Jon Huertas, Leonardo Nam and Hailie Sahar.

Adam Shankman Courtesy of Dylan Lujano/ Modern Luxury

The Interviews: An Oral History of Television event

The Television Academy Foundation toasted the 25th anniversary of its online archive “The Interviews: An Oral History of Television” on Tuesday. The event included more than 40 people currently featured in the archive, including television stars Kevin Eubanks, James Hong, Geri Jewell and Michael Learned in addition to creative professionals from iconic TV shows such as Ron Cowen and Daniel Lipman, Judy Crown, Ron Friedman, Asaad Kelada and Ken Levine.

Jonathan Murray, from left, Judy Crown, Julie Ann Johnson, Margaret Loesch, Lori Openden, Alan Perris, Asaad Kelada, James Hong, Geri Jewell, John Shaffner, Dr. Walter Dishell, Don Enright, Bob Mackie, Lloyd J. Schwartz, JoAnne Worley, J. Michael Straczynski, Michael Learned, Ron Cowen, Sandra Lee Gimpel and Daniel Lipman Jordan Strauss/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches premiere

Alexandra Daddario and Harry Hamlin walked the carpet on Wednesday in support of their new AMC series.

Tongayi Chirisa, Annabeth Gish, Alexandra Daddario and Harry Hamlin Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Ginny & Georgia celebration

The cast and crew behind the Netflix series celebrated its second season on Wednesday, starting with a fan event at The Grove followed by a dinner at Catch Steak.

Chelsea Clark, Mason Temple, Diesel La Torraca, Nathan Mitchell, Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Jennifer Robertson, Katie Douglas, Sara Waisglass, Debra J. Fisher, Felix Mallard, Sarah Lampert and Scott Porter Jesse Grant/Getty Images

If These Walls Could Sing premiere

Mary McCartney celebrated the premiere of her Abbey Road Studios documentary on Wednesday in NYC, where she was joined by Frances McDormand, Elvis Costello, Diana Krall, Steve Buscemi, Mike Myers, Joel Cohen and Gayle King.

Diana Krall, Elvis Costello, Mary McCartney, Steve Buscemi and Karen Ho Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

HRTS 75th anniversary gala

Netflix’s head of global TV Bela Bajaria was honored as TV executive of the year at HRTS’ annual gala in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Bela Bajaria and Ted Sarandos Courtesy of Chyna Photography

Fashionphile x Fred Segal L.A. pop-up

Resale platform Fashionphile hosted a pop-up event at Fred Segal on Wednesday, attended by Haley Lu Richardson and Tell Me Lies’ Grace Van Patten.

Grace Van Patten and Haley Lu Richardson BFA

Aurora’s Sunrise special screening

Cher made another special appearance on Wednesday to introduce a L.A. special screening of Aurora’s Sunrise, Armenia’s official Oscar entry for international feature.

Dr. Eric Esrailian, director Inna Syhakyan and Cher JC Olivera/Getty Images

Saks dinner at Caviar Kaspia

Emma Roberts, Kathy Hilton, Ava Phillippe and Alexandra Shipp were among the guests at Saks’ dinner at Caviar Kaspia in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Saks CEO Marc Metrick and Emma Roberts Courtesy of BFA

Amazon Freevee and Prime Video’s Winter Wonderland holiday event

Amazon Freevee and Prime Video hosted a Winter Wonderland-themed event on Thursday at the Standard Hotel NYC to celebrate their upcoming winter programming, including America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation, Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, Hotel for the Holidays, Leverage: Redemption, Play-Doh Squished and Something From Tiffany’s.

‘America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation’ cast Jack Bishop, Julia Collin Davison, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Elle Simone Scott and Dan Souza Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Thirteen Lives special screening

Kevin Bacon cohosted a screening of Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives on Thursday in NYC.

Kevin Bacon and Ron Howard Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Longchamp dinner

Longchamp hosted a “Rendez-Vous Au Sommet” dinner in L.A. on Thursday, with guests including Lana Candor, Larsen Thompson, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Hannah Zeile, Anna Sitar, Amanda Steele and Emma Brooks.