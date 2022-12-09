Events of the Week: ‘M3GAN,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for M3GAN, Pinocchio, 1923, The Best Man: The Final Chapters and The Recruit.
People’s Choice Awards
Kenan Thompson hosted the awards show live from Santa Monica on Tuesday, where Ryan Reynolds accepted the People’s Icon Award, Shania Twain received the Music Icon Award, Lizzo accepted the People’s Champion Award and Ellen Pompeo and the cast of Grey’s Anatomy reunited onstage to accept the drama show of 2022 award.
Pinocchio NY premiere
On Tuesday, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio celebrated its New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art with stars Finn Wolfhard and Gregory Mann.
M3GAN premiere
Producer Jason Blum channeled his inner killer doll on Wednesday for the L.A. premiere of M3GAN, where he was joined by new partner James Wan and star Allison Williams.
The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere
Peacock hosted the premiere of the latest Best Man film on Wednesday in Hollywood with stars Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Nia Long and director Malcolm D. Lee.
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical special screening
Netflix hosted a special screening in NYC on Wednesday for Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, joined by stars Emma Thompson and Alisha Weir.
Glass Onion special screening
Netflix hosted a special L.A. screening and reception on Wednesday on behalf of Glass Onion, with director Rian Johnson, stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson, editor Bob Ducsay, composer Nathan Johnson and producer Ram Bergman.
The Recruit premiere
Noah Centineo’s CIA series debuted at The Grove on Thursday, where he was joined by creator Alexi Hawley and co-stars Laura Haddock, Fivel Stewart, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann and Angel Parker.
MoMA’s 15th Annual Film Benefit
The Museum of Modern Art’s 2022 Film Benefit, presented by Chanel, honored Guillermo del Toro at its Thursday night NYC event, as the museum is set to open a new exhibition devoted to the craft and process behind Pinocchio. Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, Michael Shannon, Ariana DeBose and Chloë Sevigny were among the stars in attendance.
1923 premiere
Paramount+ hosted the world premiere of 1923 on Dec. 2 in L.A., with stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Timothy Dalton, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty and Aminah Nieves. The next day, the cast attended a second premiere event in Las Vegas, this time joined by creator Taylor Sheridan.
Till special screening
Courtney B. Vance and civil rights attorney Ben Crump hosted a screening and evening of conversation for Till in L.A. on Friday, with writer/director Chinonye Chukwu and actor Danielle Deadwyler. Cher made a special appearance to introduce the film and lead a standing ovation for Deadwyler.
GLAAD Tidings
On Saturday, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis welcomed top GLAAD supporters to celebrate the holiday season and look ahead to the group’s 2023 plans. The event, held on the Grammy Museum Rooftop Terrace, welcomed GLAAD execs Liz Jenkins, Anthony Allen Ramos and Melissa Harris, along with Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Gigi Gorgeous Getty, August Getty, Nats Getty and Justin Tranter.
Raise Up UA charity dinner
Raise Up UA, the charity for Ukraine founded by fashion stylist Katya Sussman — and the wife of Joshua Sussman, executive vp of business affairs and operations at ABC Signature — hosted an inaugural dinner party for Ukraine on Saturday in Beverly Hills. The event was emceed by Dancing with the Stars’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy and joined on stage by his brother Val, both of whom were born in Ukraine.
Kennedy Center Honors
The 45th Kennedy Center celebrated honorees George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.) in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. Guests included Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher, Sheryl Crow and Ariana DeBose.
Streamy Awards
The YouTube Streamy Awards returned on Sunday in L.A. for its 12th year of recognizing the creator community in more than 45 award categories. MrBeast went home as the night’s big winner.
Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema and Television
The Critics Choice Association held its fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television in L.A. on Monday, honoring Nicco Annan (Actor Award for Television), Angela Bassett (Career Achievement Award), Elegance Bratton (Social Justice Award), Quinta Brunson (Actress Award for Television), Danielle Deadwyler (Actress Award for Film), Ayo Edebiri (Rising Star Award presented by IMDbPro), Berry Gordy (Icon Award), Brian Tyree Henry (Supporting Actor Award), Quincy Isaiah (Rising Star Award presented by IMDbPro), Michael B. Jordan (Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award), Nikyatu Jusu (Breakthrough Film Award), Jonathan Majors (Actor Award for Film), Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi (Groundbreaker Award) and Gina Prince-Bythewood (Director Award for Film).
Kindred premiere
FX’s series adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s novel premiered in L.A. on Monday with EP Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and stars Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten and Gayle Rankin.
Little America special screening
Executive producers Lee Eisenberg, Sian Heder, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon and Alan Yang attended a special screening for the second season of Apple TV+’s anthology series in L.A. on Monday.
National Treasure: Edge of History premiere
The cast and crew behind the National Treasure Disney+ series, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, walked the show’s L.A. red carpet on Monday.
A Man Called Otto screening
Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson and his co-stars attended a special screening and Q&A event for A Man Called Otto on Monday at the Academy Museum.
Jhpiego Humanitarian Awards
Jhpiego, a global health care nonprofit and Johns Hopkins University affiliate, honored Shawn Levy and wife Serena, as well as Hasan Minhaj and wife Dr. Beena Patel Minhaj, at its Humanitarian Awards event in Beverly Hills on Monday.
Moët & Chandon Holiday Celebration
Jessica Chastain, Daniel Kaluuya, Emily Ratajkowski, Sienna Miller, Roger Federer, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, Trevor Noah and Jeremy O. Harris were among the stars who attended the Moët and Chandon Holiday Celebration in NYC on Monday.
Living special screening
Bill Nighy attended a special screening for his Sony Pictures Classics film on Monday in NYC, hosted by Anna Wintour with guests including Hugh Jackman, David Harbour, Lily Allen, Sienna Miller, Andrea Riseborough, Jesse Williams, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Josh Groban, Donna Karan and Annie Leibovitz.
People’s Choice Awards LGBTQ+ nominees celebration
Los Angeles Confidential Magazine, Hornitos Tequila and GLAAD partnered up to host a Tuesday night celebration in honor of the 2022 People’s Choice Awards LGBTQ+ nominees in Beverly Hills. Guests in attendance included Adam Shankman, Jon Huertas, Leonardo Nam and Hailie Sahar.
The Interviews: An Oral History of Television event
The Television Academy Foundation toasted the 25th anniversary of its online archive “The Interviews: An Oral History of Television” on Tuesday. The event included more than 40 people currently featured in the archive, including television stars Kevin Eubanks, James Hong, Geri Jewell and Michael Learned in addition to creative professionals from iconic TV shows such as Ron Cowen and Daniel Lipman, Judy Crown, Ron Friedman, Asaad Kelada and Ken Levine.
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches premiere
Alexandra Daddario and Harry Hamlin walked the carpet on Wednesday in support of their new AMC series.
Ginny & Georgia celebration
The cast and crew behind the Netflix series celebrated its second season on Wednesday, starting with a fan event at The Grove followed by a dinner at Catch Steak.
If These Walls Could Sing premiere
Mary McCartney celebrated the premiere of her Abbey Road Studios documentary on Wednesday in NYC, where she was joined by Frances McDormand, Elvis Costello, Diana Krall, Steve Buscemi, Mike Myers, Joel Cohen and Gayle King.
HRTS 75th anniversary gala
Netflix’s head of global TV Bela Bajaria was honored as TV executive of the year at HRTS’ annual gala in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
Fashionphile x Fred Segal L.A. pop-up
Resale platform Fashionphile hosted a pop-up event at Fred Segal on Wednesday, attended by Haley Lu Richardson and Tell Me Lies’ Grace Van Patten.
Aurora’s Sunrise special screening
Cher made another special appearance on Wednesday to introduce a L.A. special screening of Aurora’s Sunrise, Armenia’s official Oscar entry for international feature.
Saks dinner at Caviar Kaspia
Emma Roberts, Kathy Hilton, Ava Phillippe and Alexandra Shipp were among the guests at Saks’ dinner at Caviar Kaspia in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
Amazon Freevee and Prime Video’s Winter Wonderland holiday event
Amazon Freevee and Prime Video hosted a Winter Wonderland-themed event on Thursday at the Standard Hotel NYC to celebrate their upcoming winter programming, including America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation, Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, Hotel for the Holidays, Leverage: Redemption, Play-Doh Squished and Something From Tiffany’s.
Thirteen Lives special screening
Kevin Bacon cohosted a screening of Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives on Thursday in NYC.
Longchamp dinner
Longchamp hosted a “Rendez-Vous Au Sommet” dinner in L.A. on Thursday, with guests including Lana Candor, Larsen Thompson, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Hannah Zeile, Anna Sitar, Amanda Steele and Emma Brooks.
