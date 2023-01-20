Sundance: Macro Lodge Returns With Programming Featuring Ryan Coogler, Lena Waithe, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Sanaa Lathan

The MACRO Lodge is back in time for the weekend.

The sixth annual MACRO Lodge opens today in conjunction with the Sundance Film Festival in Park City with a slate of (invitation-only) programming of inclusive screenings, panels and parties, many of which serve to champion inclusion and people of color at its prime location on Main Street over four days.

Presented by Chase Sapphire and hosted by MACRO founder and CEO Charles D. King and his chief brand officer wife Stacey Walker King, the MACRO Lodge will host appearances by Algee Smith, Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Byers, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Lena Waithe, Logan Browning, Meagan Good, Misty Copeland, Pinky Cole, Sanaa Lathan, Sierra Capri, Teyana Taylor, William Catlett, directors A.V. Rockwell, Boots Riley, Nneka Onuorah, Peter Nicks, Ryan Coogler, Thembi Banks, producer Erick Peyton, writer-producer Tracy Oliver and more.

Midnight MACRO, MACRO’s annual late night bash and signature party event, is also back with events in partnership wtih SheaMoisture, Amazon Studios, Audible, Focus Features, Variety, AT&T and Color of Change. MACRO is also a sustaining sponsor of the Sundance Film Festival this year.

Below is a partial listing of the events.

Friday, Jan. 20

MACRO Open House, 11 a.m-3 p.m.

Guests will eat, drink and vibe with MACRO’s Stacey Walker King, Charles D. King and the MACRO team and stop by the Refresh Lounge powered by Shea Moisture.



Slutty Vegan Pop Up, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Guests will indulge in vegan burgers and delicious bites by the cult favorite while they hang with owner Pinky Cole and Team MACRO.

Midnight MACRO Party, 10 p.m.

MACRO’s annual late night bash hosted by MACRO’s Stacey Walker King and Charles D. King.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Slutty Vegan Pop Up, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Harlem: Season 2, 12-2 p.m.

Screening and Q&A with creator Tracy Oliver and cast Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai. Moderated by Brande Victorian, senior entertainment editor at Essence. Sponsored by Prime Video.

The Richness of Us: In Conversation with Logan Browning, 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Moderated by Cara Sabin, CEO, Sundial Brands and General Manager, Beauty & Wellbeing NA, Unilever. Sponsored by SheaMoisture. A dialogue with the actress-turned-director about pivoting and taking bold moves in one’s career.

SheaMoisture Makers & Creators Happy Hour, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

An annual celebration of filmmakers at Sundance. The upcoming Next Black Millionaire project and forthcoming docuseries of the same name will be introduced.

#ChangeHollywood Presents: A Toast to the Future of Storytelling, 5-7 p.m.

Members of the nation’s largest online racial justice organization and other industry change makers gather for small bites by Slutty Vegan and cocktails for a celebration of diversity in media. Plus, a sneak peek of what’s to come in 2023 for the organization’s initiative dedicated to eradicating racism in the film and television industry, with words from President Rashad Robinson.Sponsored by Color Of Change.

The Variety cover party celebrating Julia Louis Dreyfus, 8:30–10:30 p.m.

An annual celebration feting the cover of the magazine’s Sundance issue.

Multicultural House Party, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

MACRO will unite with Blackhouse, IllumiNative, LatinxHouse, MPAC, Sunrise Collective and 1947 in a celebration of community and solidarity at an offsite location.

Sunday, January 22

young.wild.free, 10-11:30 a.m.

A fireside chat with writer-director Thembi Banks, cast Algee Smith, Sanaa Lathan and Sierra Capri. Moderated by Valerie Complex of Deadline.

The Power of Representation: Storytelling to Spark Joy, 12-1:30 p.m.

A conversation with creators on using authenticity to empower and inspire. Daniel Dae Kim, Nneka Onuorah and Boots Riley. Moderated by Latasha Gillespie, global head of DEIA, Amazon Studios. Sponsored by Prime Video.

SheaMoisture Presents A Conversation with Misty Copeland, 1:30–2:15 p.m.

The ballerina and her producing partner, Leyla Fayyaz, launch Life In Motion Prods. and discuss their new venture in producing and storytelling with a peek of their upcoming film. Moderated by Stacey Walker King.

In the Cut with Ghetto Gastro, 4-6:30 p.m.

A Pop Up Dining Experience, sponsored by Audible. Co-founders Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker stop by to curate an immersive event celebrating iconic dishes that have shaped the Bronx. They also preview their upcoming eight-episode Audible Original podcast, In the Cut with Ghetto Gastro.

young.wild.free, 10 p.m.

The cast and filmmakers celebrate the Sundance premiere of the MACRO Film Studios, Confluential Films and No Label Productions film.

Monday, Jan. 23

A Thousand And One, 12-1 p.m.

A conversation with writer-director A.V. Rockwell, Teyana Taylor and William Catlett. Moderated by Producer Lena Waithe and sponsored by Focus Features.

Stephen Curry: Underrated, 3:30-4 p.m.

A conversation with director Peter Nicks and producers Ryan Coogler and Erick Peyton. Moderated by Sheila Matthews, culture host/writer, ESPN’S Andscape. Presented by Apple and A24.

Mutt premiere party, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The cast and filmmakers celebrate the Sundance premiere of writer-director Vuk Lungulov-Klotz’s debut feature film. Sponsored by AT&T Presents: Untold Stories and GLAAD.

