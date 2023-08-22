Malibu Triathlon Benefitting Pediatric Cancer Research Sets Fall Return

The Malibu Triathlon, presented by Super League Triathlon, will return to Zuma Beach for its 38th annual race weekend on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. More than 5,000 athletes, including a number of Hollywood stars, will swim, run and bike while also raising money for the Pediatric Cancer Research Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The Super League Triathlon Championship Series race will take place on Sept. 30 with top athletes and Olympians, followed by the Malibu Triathlon Celebrity Division competition the following day. The celebrity event is comprised of a 0.5-mile swim, 17-mile bike ride and/or 4-mile run. Past participants have included Tom Cruise, Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Lopez, Zac Efron, Jennifer Garner, Felicity Huffman, Minnie Driver, Will Ferrell, James Marsden and Robin Williams; this year’s celebrity participants will be announced in the coming weeks.

Since 2007, the Malibu Triathlon — the largest fundraising triathlon in the world and a local institution in the Malibu community — has raised more than $17 million for life-saving treatments that are helping children around the world in their fight against cancer.

“The great part about the Malibu Triathlon is that it’s a chance for the everyday recreational athlete to push themselves in a physical fitness test alongside famous celebrities, all while raising critical funds for an amazing cause,” Malibu Triathlon race director Brennan Lindner said in a statement. “We’re so thankful for every participant that takes part in the Malibu Triathlon. Because of their dedication and commitment to the cause, and the kind support of the Malibu community in hosting and supporting this event, we’re able to make a real impact on the fight against pediatric cancer.”