Mandy Moore Welcomes Second Child With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore has welcomed her second child with Taylor Goldsmith, the actress announced the news on social media Friday.

Moore, who revealed the pregnancy in June, posted photos to Instagram of herself and her husband holding baby boy Oscar Bennett Goldsmith. She and Goldsmith, singer of the rock band Dawes, tied the knot in November 2018 and welcomed their first child, a son named August, in February 2021.

“Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” Moore captioned her post about the newborn. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!”

Among those sharing support in the comments was Chrissy Metz, Moore’s former This Is Us co-star, who wrote, “Ozzie in the house! Congratulations over and over!”

Moore, 38, recently said goodbye to her role as Rebecca Pearson on the popular NBC drama, which signed off in May after six seasons. The part earned her a best-actress Emmy nomination in 2019.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in May about This Is Us coming to an end, Moore explained that her role as its matriarch gave her early practice at feeling like a mom.

“I was mom before I was a mom,” she said at the time. “Now I’m an actual mom, and it’s strange. It’s like, I know this role — kind of, sort of. And my son is definitely going to be in therapy for all of the pictures that I took of him nursing while I was in my old-age makeup.”