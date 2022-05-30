Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Are Engaged (Report)

Congratulations are in order for Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff.

According to confirmation from People, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 27, and lead singer of rock band Bleachers, 38, are set to tie the knot, having dated since last summer.

Neither star have addressed the engagement via their social media profiles. Both Qualley and Antonoff do, occasionally, share photos on their respective Instagram accounts from their time together, with captions such as “Date night” and “#couplegoals.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to a representative for Qualley for comment on the engagement.

Qualley wore an engagement ring at the Cannes Film Festival where she was attending the premiere of Stars of Noon. The romantic drama from director Claire Denis also stars Joe Alwyn and John C. Reilly.

Qualley, whose credits include Seberg and Fosse/Verdon, also recently starred in Maid, a limited drama series and adaptation of Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

Antonoff is currently on tour with Bleachers in support of their latest indie pop album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, with a dates at The Forum in Los Angeles and Radio City Music Hall in New York among upcoming stops.