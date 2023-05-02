2023 Met Gala: Margot Robbie Pays Homage to Karl Lagerfeld and Cindy Crawford in Vintage Chanel

Monday night’s Met Gala paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, and Margot Robbie found a special way to honor the late legendary designer in her own way.

The Oscar nominated star and über producer — fresh from an appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas where she promoted her upcoming film Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling — wore a black Chanel gown that featured a see-through corset with gold detailing. The dress, designed by Lagerfeld during his long tenure with the iconic French fashion house, was originally worn by supermodel Cindy Crawford in 1993.

During a red carpet chat with La La Anthony for Vogue, Robbie elaborated on the look. “I’m wearing Chanel, this dress was worn by Cindy Crawford in 1993. They remade it for me and it’s obviously a Karl design. I feel really great in it, actually,” explained Robbie.

A longtime Chanel ambassador, she then briefly shared about her relationship with Lagerfeld. “I had the great privilege of getting to know Karl to an extent. I was the last Chanel ambassador that he picked. It is an honor. I’m thrilled that they’re honoring him tonight because he was exceptional.”

Margot Robbie Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The Met Gala, held as the annual fundraiser for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, has been organized and presided over by Anna Wintour since 1995. It is timed to coincide with the unveiling of the museum’s annual fashion exhibition, and this year’s is focused on Karl Lagerfeld. Titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the collection honors the life and legendary career of the late designer who died on Feb. 19, 2019, and features more than 150 pieces including sketches.

The dress code simply reads “In honor of Karl,” leaving it mostly up for interpretation for the celebrities attending — and their stylists. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton says he hopes guests will celebrate “the spirit of Karl, and hopefully, everyone will come out in vintage Chanel, vintage Fendi, vintage Chloé.” Lagerfeld also designed for houses including his brand, Patou, and Balmain.

The Met Gala program features Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Wintour as the night’s co-chairs. See the best looks from the Met Gala here.