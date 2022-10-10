Mark Hoppus Plans to Cover Blink-182 Success and Surviving Cancer in New Memoir

Mark Hoppus is feeling great.

The Blink-182 rocker stepped out on Saturday night to attend the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles black-tie gala at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. While walking the red carpet with wife Skye Everly, he took a moment to speak with The Hollywood Reporter about his life and health.

“I feel better every day,” said Hoppus with a smile. The 50-year-old (accidentally) came forward in 2021 to reveal a battle with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma when he posted a photo on Instagram Stories that he meant to keep for his “close friends” list only. “The treatment and the chemotherapy was a lot harder than I expected. But I just got my one-year clean scan and I’m feeling better every day.”

Part of that can be attributed to a new regimen. “I’m doing the stuff I’m supposed to be doing, like working out with a trainer, watching what I eat and rebuilding,” he continued. “From the moment I got sick, my beautiful and lovely wife researched the best foods for nausea and chemotherapy so I’ve been eating great ever since I was diagnosed. The rebuild is on and I’m concentrating on that.”

He’s also giving attention to a new memoir project.

“I started writing a book, actually, earlier this year,” he revealed. “I’m not that far into it yet but I’m writing a book about my life and experience in Blink and what I’ve gone through over the past year or so.”

He describes the forthcoming tome as a combo of music memoir meets medical journey. Though he’s working with an editor and has a publisher, Hoppus is keeping mum on the specifics until the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed.

“We’re finalizing the deal and I’m really happy with the way that’s coming together. I’m excited to tell my story,” Hoppus said, admitting that it’s a 180 from how he felt last year prior to the accidental social media post. “I didn’t say anything about being sick for the longest time because I was so scared and overwhelmed by the whole thing.”

He continued: “My world got really, really small. Like, I closed down and it was just my family and dear friends that were in my life. I was in the hospital chair for my third chemo session when I accidentally posted it to Instagram. I remember staring at it and people started calling, like my publicist, manager and friends. All of a sudden, it was like, oh, damn, I really screwed it up. But as soon as it got out, there was such an overwhelming outpouring of support and love, not only from the world at large and people on Instagram and Twitter and Discord, but to old friends that I had fallen out with 20 years ago. They came back into my life and, at that point, I felt like I turned a corner. I stopped being so afraid and started feeling like, OK, let’s see how we can get through this by sharing my story.”