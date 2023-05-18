Marli New York to Host ‘Paradis’ Bash in Cannes; Hollywood Reporter to Partner on Event

Luxury jewelry brand Marli New York said Wednesday that it is bringing its Paradis bash back to Cannes this month.

The event will be held in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of The Art of Elysium on Sunday during the Cannes Film Festival. It had been put on hold amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to be coming back to Cannes post-COVID for Paradis,” said Jennifer Howell, founder of The Art of Elysium. “This event is so special to us because our mission is about creating transcendence through creative art and expression with the goal of creating Paradis, Heaven, Elysium for both the artists who are the hands and heart of our mission and for the people in the communities that we are so grateful to serve. We truly believe art conquers all and Cannes celebrates art and artists like no other place in the world.”

Partners include The Hollywood Reporter, as well as WCPG, D’Orazio & Associates and Simply Jet.

“It is an honor to partner with the Art of Elysium in support of their mission to foster social change by way of the innate power of creativity and the transformative nature of art,” Marli New York founder and CEO Maral Artinian said. “Marli New York represents magnetic self-expression whilst celebrating the beauty and craftsmanship of the art of fine jewelry, and we are ecstatic to be creating a paradise of our own surrounded by the glamour of Cannes and the exceptional talent that brings joy to life.”

Artinian founded the global brand, which is headquartered in New York, in 2014. The designer and entrepreneur comes from a family whose history in fine jewelry goes back a century.

The Art of Elysium, meanwhile, was founded in 1997 to support artists working for the benefit of others. The organization pairs volunteer artists with communities in Los Angeles to support individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement and/or crisis. It currently serves 2,510 artists a year in Los Angeles, including medically fragile children, teens, adults, seniors, those dealing with social, emotional and mental health issues and unhoused people.

The Cannes Film Festival runs through May 27.