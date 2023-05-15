Martha Stewart Becomes Oldest Person to Pose for ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Cover: “This Is Kind of Historic”

Martha Stewart is now the oldest person to pose on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s cover.

Stewart, who is 81, surpassed Maye Musk, then 74, who posed for the cover in 2022. The businesswoman said she is usually motivated by pay when it comes to any form of publicity, but she agreed to this cover for another reason.

“This time, I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age can still look good, feel good, be good,” she said in a video released by the magazine. For her cover shoot, Stewart underwent 10 wardrobe changes, which she joked was more than she typically wears in a week, often putting on one outfit in the morning and staying in that throughout the day. “It is absolutely inhuman of the Sports Illustrated team … just joking,” she added with a laugh.

Elsewhere in the video, the television personality said she wanted other women to feel like they could also be on the cover of the magazine one day.

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, ‘Oh, well that’s pretty good.’ I’m gonna be the oldest person, I think, ever on the cover of Sports Illustrated,'” she said. “And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic and that I better look really good.”

Stewart also touched on her love of travel and exploring new places, as well as constantly wanting to change in life and learn something new every day. When asked what her friend Snoop Dogg is going to think of her cover, she laughed, “Snoop is gonna just think that it is fantastic.”

For 2023’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, Stewart joined Megan Fox, Brooks Nader and Kim Petras. The “Unholy” singer became the second trans woman to appear on the iconic cover, following Leyna Bloom’s appearance on it in 2021, which also made her the first trans person of color to appear in Sports Illustrated.

“No matter what your gender or sexuality or any of that stuff is, it’s about what you make of life,” Petras said in the video for her cover shoot. “It’s about what’s inside of you.”