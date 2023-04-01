Maude Apatow Says She Suffered Concussion in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Onstage Accident

Maude Apatow is revealing details about an onstage accident that she suffered earlier this year during her current run in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

The Euphoria actress recently visited NBC’s Late Night, where she spoke with host Seth Meyers about playing Audrey in the theatrical production. After Meyers asked if she has had to deal with nerves, Apatow said that she sustained a concussion when she accidentally ran into an onstage wall in the middle of a performance.

“I’m always really kind of in a panic the entire time, and I was running offstage, and I guess my eyes were kind of adjusting to the light, and I just ran full speed into the wall,” Apatow said. She explained that she was able to finish performing in the show that evening, although it wasn’t easy: “I swear I was almost crying the rest of the show. I was like, ‘OK, but get through it, get through it, get through it!’ And then yeah, after the show, I think the adrenaline wore off, and I was like, ‘I need to go to the hospital.’ But I’m all good now.”

The actress went on to say that she then had to announce on her Instagram account that the incident would cause her to miss a performance. She recalled that fans were unhappy about this until she clarified in a subsequent post that the absence was due to an injury.

It was announced earlier this year that Apatow would be replacing Tony Award winner Lena Hall as Audrey in Michael Mayer’s Little Shop of Horrors revival at New York City’s Westside Theatre. Apatow’s run, which marks her NYC stage debut, began Feb. 7 and continues through April 30.

The actress also told Meyers that her dad, filmmaker Judd Apatow, had already attended nine performances of her production and intends to see it yet again. “Everyone in the cast is like, ‘Your dad’s here again,'” she recalled. “He sits in the same spot.”