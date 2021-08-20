Max Greenfield to Host MPTF’s NextGen Summer Party

MPTF’s NextGen Board has found a host for its Summer Party on Sept. 12. The Neighborhood star Max Greenfield will handle duties for the Sunset Tower-set bash which will raise funds for the Motion Picture & Television Fund during a year that marks the organization’s 100th anniversary.

The event will feature a VIP cocktail hour followed by the main event emceed by Greenfield. The program includes remarks from Paramount Pictures CEO Jim Gianopulos, who serves as chairman of MPTF’s board of directors, a special performance by Sam Nelson Harris of X Ambassadors and music from DJ Julia Sandstrom.

The Summer Party is supported by presenting sponsors Google Assistant, Maker’s Mark Bourbon and PRG. The NextGen Summer Party host committee members include Yvette Nicole Brown, Logan Browning, Ross Butler, Jason George, Daniel Gillies, Olivia Holt, London Hughes, Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams, Jessica Rothe, Sara Rue, Nico Santos, Zeke Smith, Ramona Young and more.

“Over the past 18 months, MPTF has tripled the number of community members — many of them our industry peers — it has assisted with financial relief, living expenses, social services, and so much more,” said NextGen co-chairs Cate Adams of Warner Bros. and Jeffrey R. Epstein of the Walt Disney Company in a joint statement. “We are incredibly excited to celebrate MPTF’s remarkable work over the past century, and as NextGen board members, see it into the future.”

More information about the events and how to secure tickets can be found here.