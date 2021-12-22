First Look: The Maybourne Hotel Debuts Maybourne Bar in Beverly Hills

Four years ago, on opposite sides of the Beverly Canon Gardens, Thomas Keller’s Bouchon bistro was a bustling power lunch spot across from the five-star Montage Beverly Hills Hotel. Today, neither Bouchon nor the Montage are still there.

But the pocket park in Beverly Hills’ Golden Triangle is set to be fully occupied once again in 2022.

Bouchon, which closed at the end of 2017, is slated to become Tommy’s, a new restaurant founded by former Craig’s manager Tommy Salvatore.

And the Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel, which purchased the Montage in late 2019, continues to expand its food and beverage offerings. Last year, it opened The Terrace Restaurant (in the old Scarpetta and Georgie space) featuring tables right on the park. This fall, the hotel opened its new wood-paneled Cigar & Whiskey Bar above the restaurant. With a custom humidor holding 1,000 cigars, it’s one of just a handful of public places in Beverly Hills where smoking is still allowed due to a grandfathered permit.

Now the Maybourne — whose sister properties include Claridge’s and the Connaught in London — has just opened a third spot: the Maybourne Bar, designed by architect and interior designer André Fu (whose previous projects include the Upper House hotel in Hong Kong and an Objets Nomades collaboration with Louis Vuitton.)

The Maybourne Bar The Maybourne Beverly Hills

Fu’s first U.S. hospitality design, the Art Deco-inspired lobby space is anchored by a bar that is carved out of solid Turkish silver onyx with polished nickel accents. It’s paneled in ivory and charcoal grey burr walnut, complementing the black-and-white photography by British photographer Mary McCartney (daughter of Paul McCartney) and contrasting white Terrazzo and silver Emperador marble floors. The mostly monochrome bar is accented with chairs in orange leather and high bar stools in Yves Klein blue.

Hotel general manager Eugene Leonard describes the aesthetic as “a meeting of Californian spirit with European style.”

As for drinks, the cocktail program is built around the classics: highballs, sidecars, daiquiris, old-fashioned, flips and martinis. Overseen by head mixologist Chris Amirault (Otium), concoctions include the Killer Joe, an Espresso Martini with coffee from L.A.’s Maru and homemade dulce de leche, and the Tiki Tea with Mal Bien mezcal, yuzu, coconut, lime and ceremonial green tea. Amirault tells THR his goal is to give familiar standards “a new life through seasonal ingredients and culinary whimsy … from kumquat negronis and clarified cucumber martinis to rare mezcals and interesting mocktails.”

On the bar’s food menu is everything from a dry-aged smash burger and crispy chicken sandwich to flatbreads and a Maine lobster roll with smoked trout roe.