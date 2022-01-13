Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Announce Engagement

Wedding bells are ringing for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress and musician (whose real name is Colson Baker) took to their respective Instagram accounts Wednesday to announce their engagement.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma,” Fox wrote in the caption of her post that featured a video of the proposal.

She continued, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes … and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22.”

Meanwhile, Kelly shared a photo of Fox’s engagement ring writing, “yes, in this life and every life beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.” Of designing Fox’s ring, Kelly wrote that it includes an emerald, Fox’s birthstone, and a diamond, his birthstone, “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

The couple met while filming the 2021 film Midnight in the Switchgrass and have been candid about their instant connection. While speaking on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, Give Them Lala … With Randall, Fox said she knew immediately that Kelly was a “twin flame. … So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

While making an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Kelly shared that meeting and working with Fox was the “only reason” he took the Midnight in the Switchgrass role: “The only reason I took the movie was because they said, ‘Your scenes are with Megan Fox.’ And I was like. ‘I’ll take the movie.'” After joining Fox for lunch in her trailer, Kelly recalled telling her that he felt “lost,” to which she responded, “Let’s find you.” “It killed me. She was cupid,” he said.

Fox was previously married to Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons. Kelly is a father to 12-year-old daughter Casie.