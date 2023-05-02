Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Invaded by Single Cockroach That Goes Viral Trying to Crawl Into A-List Party

The Met Gala is notoriously one of the toughest tickets in New York but one brave cockroach threw caution to the wind on Monday night and pressed its luck anyway.

While hordes of press, photographers and security waited for the night’s final fashionista to arrive — an always fashionably-late Rihanna who arrived with beau A$AP Rocky — a single cockroach bolted down the carpet causing a major stir. Veteran Getty Images photographer Kevin Mazur crossed paths with the roach, even snapping a series of up-close images.

At one point, Mazur faux-stomped on the insect as it neared a flight of stairs, though it remained undeterred. The cockroach in question did not have its Cinderella moment, however, as Variety reported that it met its demise before making it inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Unless going viral in death is considered a coup?

A cockroach makes its way through the #MetGala carpet.



But hey, who can blame the little guy for giving it a go, especially after reading some fast facts about the pesky insects. According to Pest World, they’re built for party crashing as they become adults in as little as 36 days, have an attraction to alcohol, can run up to three miles per hour, can hold its breath for 40 minutes, and aren’t afraid of security as they can live for a week without a head.

Exterminators aside, see the best looks from the Met Gala here. The Met Gala, held as the annual fundraiser for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, has been organized and presided over by Anna Wintour since 1995. It is timed to coincide with the unveiling of the museum’s annual fashion exhibition and this year’s is focused on Karl Lagerfeld. Titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the collection honors the life and legendary career of the late designer who died on Feb. 19, 2019, and features more than 150 pieces including sketches.

The Met Gala program features Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour as the night’s co-chairs.