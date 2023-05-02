Met Gala 2023: Serena Williams Confirms Pregnancy with Husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams debuted her baby bump at the 2023 Met Gala.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” Williams revealed on Instagram Monday.

The 23-time Grand Slam tennis star attended the annual fundraiser with husband Alexis Ohanian, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Styled by Kesha McLeod, Williams wore a pearl- and tulle-embellished Gucci gown with Tiffany and Co. jewelry and a bejeweled headpiece by Lelet New York.

“Our new addition, there’s three of us here,” Williams told La La Anthony on the red carpet. “I’m good, I’m feeling good now, I can breathe. I’m not hiding!”

Model Karlie Kloss also confirmed her pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala. The 30-year-old model is expecting her second child with husband Joshua Kushner.

The Met Gala, held as the annual fundraiser for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, has been organized and presided over by Anna Wintour since 1995. It is timed to coincide with the unveiling of the museum’s annual fashion exhibition, and this year’s is focused on Karl Lagerfeld. Titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, the collection honors the life and legendary career of the late designer who died on Feb. 19, 2019, and features more than 150 pieces including sketches.

The dress code simply reads “In honor of Karl,” leaving it mostly up for interpretation for the celebrities attending — and their stylists. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton says he hopes guests will celebrate “the spirit of Karl, and hopefully, everyone will come out in vintage Chanel, vintage Fendi, vintage Chloé.” Lagerfeld also designed for houses including his brand, Patou, and Balmain.

The Met Gala program features Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue’s Wintour as the night’s co-chairs.

