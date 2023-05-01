See What Co-Chairs Dua Lipa and Penélope Cruz Wore to the Met Gala

Every year, the Met Gala co-chairs are among the first to arrive at New York’s A-list affair, and this year was no different as Dua Lipa and Penélope Cruz are already in the building — both in vintage Chanel couture.

Dua Lipa is outfitted in Chanel couture from 1992, a long corseted dress in ivory wool tweed from the house’s haute couture fall-winter collection. She accessorized the look with Chanel shoes and a necklace in platinum with a diamond of over 200 carats and diamonds (cut in the proportions of the famed Tiffany Diamond) along with a ring in platinum with diamonds of over 9 total carats and Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger rings.

During an interview on the red carpet with La La Anthony, a special correspondent for Vogue tonight, Dua Lipa said the bridal gown had been on her mood boards “forever.” “When the opportunity came, [I asked] is there any way I can find this dress,” she explained, adding that Chanel was very kind and made it happen. “It’s a big dream come true for me.”

As for the statement necklace, the superstar singer said Tiffany “pulled it out of the vault for me,” in a showing that marked the piece’s first-ever public showing. “I feel excited to showcase it here today.” (See all the best Met Gala looks here.)

Oscar winner Cruz, a Chanel ambassador, is wearing a vintage Chanel couture gown from 1988. The custom long dress with a large shawl collar in light blue organza is embroidered with silver sequins and a silver leather belt embellished with pearls inspired by look 81 from the house’s haute couture spring-summer 1988 collection. The look is accessorized by a Chanel bag, shoes and high jewelry.

Cruz also took a moment to speak with Anthony before heading into the event, telling her that she first met Lagerfeld in 1999. “I am probably one of the biggest fans of Chanel and Karl in this world,” she noted, adding that they became good friends. She praised him as a “genius,” “very, very generous and a very hard worker.” She continued, “Everyone who knew him loved him.”

The pair are featured on the Met Gala program as co-chairs alongside Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Vogue’s Wintour. The Met Gala, held as the annual fundraiser for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, has been organized and presided over by Wintour since 1995. It is timed to coincide with the unveiling of the museum’s annual fashion exhibition, and this year’s focused on Karl Lagerfeld. Titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the collection honors the life and legendary career of the late designer who passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, and features more than 150 pieces including sketches.

The dress code simply reads “In honor of Karl,” leaving it mostly up for interpretation for the celebrities attending — and their stylists. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton says he hopes guests will celebrate “the spirit of Karl, and hopefully, everyone will come out in vintage Chanel, vintage Fendi, vintage Chloé.” Lagerfeld also designed for houses including his brand, Patou and Balmain.