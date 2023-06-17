Michael Cera Says He Almost Married Aubrey Plaza Just to Get a Divorce and Call Her “My Ex-Wife”

Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza almost tied the knot more than a decade ago, all for one big joke.

The Superbad actor told Rolling Stone, in an interview published online Friday, that one time when they were driving through Las Vegas, they “almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married.”

Cera said they were looking for something like an Elvis-type chapel to “get a certificate.” He added, “I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband’ and ‘my ex-wife’ at like … 20.”

Back in 2016, Plaza revealed that the two started dating after meeting on the set of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. After a year and a half, they ended up going their separate ways, but the actress said on the RuPaul: What’s the Tee? podcast that they were still close.

“He’s a very special … I mean, we love each other,” she said at the time. “We’re still really good friends. He’s just a weird little freak, and we speak the same language. … He’s one of the funniest people I know.”

Although the wedding didn’t work out, the actor still has nothing but praise for The White Lotus star.

“She’s always been so committed to everything that she does,” he told the outlet. “It’s not surprising to me that she’s doing really well. The thing that’s surprising to me is how much she’s producing and putting together projects. It’s amazing. Ingrid Goes West? That was so great.”

Plaza went on to marry writer and director Jeff Baena in 2021, and Cera tied the know in 2017 with Nadine Cera.