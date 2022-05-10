Michelle Williams Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child

Michelle Williams is pregnant with her third child.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the four-time Oscar-nominated actress is expecting her second child, due in the fall, with husband Thomas Kail.

Williams and Kail share son Hart, who was born amid the pandemic in 2020. Williams also has daughter Matilda, now 16, with the late Heath Ledger.

Kail, the Tony Award-winning director of Hamilton, directed Williams in Fosse/Verdon, the 2019 FX series in which she starred in and won an Emmy for as lead actress. The pair went public with their engagement in late 2019, when Williams was expecting Hart, and quietly wed in March of 2020.

Williams has two upcoming film projects slated for 2022. Showing Up will screen at the 2022 Cannes Film festival and The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical coming-of-age movie, hits theaters Thanksgiving.

Variety was first to report the pregnancy news.