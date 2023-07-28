Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt Marry 19 Years After Engagement

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt have entered a new chapter in their life together.

The Oscar-winning actress and the former Ferrari CEO tied the knot on Thursday in Geneva 19 years after Todt proposed to Yeoh, a representative for the actress confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ex-Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa shared an Instagram post from the wedding, with a photograph of the wedding program. It reads, “We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T. proposed to marry M.Y. and she said YES!”

The program, which featured an older photo of Yeoh and Todt, continued, “Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, We are so happy to celebrate this moment together!”

Massa posted more photos from the wedding, including ones with the bride and groom, as well as group shots from other attendees of the ceremony. He also shared photos with Yeoh and her recent Oscar for best actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

This past March, Yeoh became the first Asian actress to take home the gold statue for a lead actress. “Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are past your prime,” she said during her acceptance speech, before adding backstage, “Tonight, we frickin’ broke that glass ceiling. This is for the Asian community, but for anybody who’s been identified as a minority. We deserve to be seen.”

In a previous conversation with THR in March 2022, Yeoh said she and Todt were hoping to squeeze their long-postponed wedding in at some point. “The worst was one time he said to me, ‘Let’s look at our calendar,’ and I said that was so unromantic,” she remembered. “But this year we were like, ‘This is getting ridiculous.’ So we are going to do it. We’re definitely going to do it.”