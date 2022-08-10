Mindy Kaling Explains Why She Wishes Parents of College Women “Would Take Them to Freeze Their Eggs” Instead of Gifting Them Jewelry and Vacations

Mindy Kaling is grateful she had the choice to start a family on exactly her own terms and it’s something the Hollywood multihyphenate wishes others would do.

The actress, producer, writer and mother of two recently spoke about her relationship to therapy, how she’s worked through the grief of losing her mother, her own motherhood experience and working now that she’s in her 40s as part of Marie Claire’s recent wellness-themed issue.

At one point, the conversation zeroes in about her experience freezing her eggs and the privileges around being able to start her parenthood journey later in life — particularly in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I waited until I had the means and that made all the difference,” she told the magazine. “The choice to have a child—by yourself, on your own terms — it was the best part of my life.”

The Mindy Project and Never Have I Ever creator also noted that her choice — to raise children on her own — is one she hopes more women can “feel confident doing.” But she also understands what societal, financial and other support would be required to give any woman that ability, with Kaling offering up her own take on the benefits of society normalizing one’s decision to freeze their eggs while young.

It’s something she says could give young women more freedom to make choices about their careers and how and when they start their family.

“I wish every 19-year-old girl would come home from college and that the gift — instead of buying them jewelry or a vacation or whatever — is that their parents would take them to freeze their eggs,” she says. “They could do that once and have all these eggs for them, for their futures… to focus in your 20s and 30s on your career, and yes, love, but to know that when you’re emotionally ready, and, if you don’t have a partner, you can still have children.”