Ming-Na Wen, Tati Gabrielle Among CAPE’s Inaugural Radiance Honorees

Actresses Ming-Na Wen and Tati Gabrielle, along with Partner Track showrunner Georgia Lee and Everything Everywhere All at Once costume designer Shirley Kurata, are among those being honored by the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment as part of its new Radiance event.

Hosted by CAPE, the non-profit that has spent more than 30 years advancing Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in Hollywood, Radiance is a first-of-its-kind celebratory fundraiser that honors the achievements of API women and nonbinary artists in entertainment. The inaugural event will be held on March 21 at L.A.’s The Ebell, an educational and philanthropic organization founded by women for women in 1894.

“We were shocked (but not entirely surprised) that there has never been an event during Women’s History Month celebrating API women and nonbinary individuals in entertainment,” Michelle K. Sugihara, CAPE’s executive director, said in a statement. “Despite the massive contributions they make to the entertainment industry, their achievements are often overlooked and CAPE is excited to shine a light on these talented people both in-front-of and behind-the-camera.”

Wen, a Hollywood veteran and Asian icon known for her roles in The Book of Bobba Fett, Mulan, Street Fighter and The Joy Luck Club, will be honored with the first-ever Actor in TV honor. Gabrielle, who has quickly gone from emerging talent to a recognizable Hollywood presence for her performances in You, Uncharted, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and most recently Kaleidoscope, will receive the Cindy Y. Huang Rising Star Award.

The Visionary Award will go to Lee, the showrunner and creator for Partner Track who has also served in various producer capacities on shows like Carnival Row, The Expanse and The 100, while Kurata, the Oscar-nominated costume designer behind colorful hits Everything Everywhere All at Once and Generation, will receive the Behind the Camera Award.

Additionally, Dana Ledoux Miller — the co-showrunner, writer and executive producer of Thai Cave Rescue who also has credits on critical darlings like Lodge 49, Kevin Can F**k Himself, Narcos and The Newsroom is set to receive the inaugural Mentor award. The work of The Hollywood Reporter‘s own Rebecca Sun, senior editor of diversity and inclusion, will also be celebrated with the Trailblazer Award.

Other influential cultural creators, decision-making power brokers and emerging talent being honored and that exemplify Asian and Pacific Islander achievement in Hollywood include After Yang‘s youngest star Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja (Julia S. Gouw Next Generation Award); Entertainment 360 partner Priya Satiani (Power Broker Award); and Fox’s The Cleaning Lady, which has picked up the honor for best in TV or film.

The evening’s proceeds support CAPE’s work and programs including the CAPE New Writers Fellowship (CNWF), CAPE Leaders Fellowship (CLF), Julia S. Gouw Short Film Challenge for API Women and Non-Binary Filmmakers, and other initiatives such as the CAPE List, the CAPE Database and cultural script consulting.

KSLY, the first Asian female career DJ, and Tessa, a DJ and Founder of PRISM DJs — a booking agency representing female DJs — will perform sets at the event, with the red carpet run by Sechel PR, an Asian woman-founded and women-led PR firm.

Radiance sponsors include Julia S. Gouw, Cindy Y. Huang, IW Group/Bill Imada, Netflix, STARZ #TakeTheLead, Walmart, House of M Beauty, Kola Goodies, Mohala Eyewear and Kimura Marketing Group.