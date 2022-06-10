MPTF Sets Centennial Event With Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jodie Foster, Yvette Nicole Brown and Tori Kelly

The Motion Picture & Television Fund is prepping to toast its 100th anniversary with a starry celebration set for June 18th at The Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood.

The event, part of the organization’s yearlong centennial celebration, will roll out as “100 Years of Hollywood: A Celebration of Service” and feature a night of performances, tributes and storytelling, an MPTF signature. Confirmed to join the program are Jodie Foster, Harry Northup and Yvette Nicole Brown along with musical guests Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Tori Kelly and Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies.

Billed as “a highlight” of the evening will be a special presentation of the honorary service award, a Silver Medallion, to Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg. The Katzenbergs have been longtime champions of MPTF as the mogul spent more than three decades serving various boards (including board of directors and governors) while helping raise hundreds of millions of dollars.

Though it’s easy to point to what they’ve done in donating time and millions while helping mount glitzy red carpet fundraisers like the Night Before parties, Jeffrey’s work behind the scenes has been just as prolific with strategy and recruiting in bringing insiders into the MPTF fold. He announced last June that he would be exiting his post with the organization.

Marilyn Katzenberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Previous Silver Medallion recipients include industry legends like Lew and Edie Wasserman, Mary Pickford, Gregory Peck, Jules Stein, Jack Warner, Samuel Goldwyn, Howard Koch and Roddy McDowall. A video tribute with Hollywood’s best and brightest and a live presentation of the award will be featured.

“Wow! This 100th event is finally coming together and we’re very excited about all of its elements and, of course, honoring Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg. Special thanks to all the talent who are going to make this a very special evening,” said MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher.

The event’s presenting sponsors are City National Bank, Delta Air Lines and UCLA Health. Diamond sponsors include Directors Guild of America, IATSE, Sherry Lansing & William Friedkin, PMC, the Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. Discovery. A special pre-event reception for sponsors will feature Hollywood-themed dishes from chefs Vartan Abgaryan, Govind Armstrong, Ben Ford and Mei Lin.

Event chairs include Sherry Lansing, Casey Wasserman and honorary chair Walter Mirisch while the host committee includes Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers, Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg, Robert Chapek, Channing Dungey and Scott Power, Eric and Melina Esrailian, Jim and Ann Gianopulos, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, Katie McGrath and J.J. Abrams, Jay and Elaine Penske, Brian Robbins and Tracy James, Laura and Jeff Shell, Lauren Shuler Donner, John and Marilyn Wells and David Zaslav.

The show is being executive produced by Juliane Hare and Charlie Haykel of Don Mischer Prods. with John Foy producing and Emmy Award-winner Rickey Minor handling musical director duties.