Greg Berlanti, Lauren Shuler Donner, 50 Cent and Ann Sarnoff Join MPTF Board

The Motion Picture & Television Fund announced four appointments to its board of governors with the addition of Greg Berlanti, Lauren Shuler Donner, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Ann Sarnoff.

They join existing board members J.J. Abrams, Byron Allen, Betsy Beers, Channing Dungey, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Tony Goldwyn, Bonnie Hammer, Kevin McCormick, Christopher Nolan, Peter Rice, Karen Rosenfelt, Emma Thomas and John Wells.

Berlanti, a writer, director and producer, heads up Berlanti Prods. and set a record for having the most live-action television shows on the air; industry veteran Shuler Donner is a producer known for everything from the X-Men to Deadpool franchises; Jackson segued from being a rap superstar to budding TV mogul, director, entrepreneur and actor; and Sarnoff recently departed her high-ranking post as chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group.

MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher said the organization is “more than thrilled” to have four “incredible” leaders join the board, adding, “Our future is truly looking bright as we move ahead to a new era of taking care of our own.”

Said Berlanti: “Recently I’ve witnessed the remarkable work that this organization has done in the face of new challenges, and it’s truly exciting to be a part of forging their next 100 years of service to us and future generations.” Added Donner: “As a longtime producer, I feel that it is incumbent upon me to give back to my crew and cast that worked to make all the movies and TV that have brought me and them where we are today. During the pandemic, MPTF stepped up and took care of their own.”

For his part, Jackson said he is honored to be a part of the leadership of MPTF. “Being able to give back to this industry is something we should all strive for, and I can’t wait for all the exciting changes we have in store.”

News of the board moves comes less than a year after Jeffrey Katzenberg confirmed that he would be exiting MPTF after serving the organization for three decades, including leadership positions on the board of directors and board of governors.