Events of the Week: MPTF NextGen Summer Party, ‘Love in Taipei’ and More

Ben Barnes, Reid Scott and Darren Criss at the MPTF NextGen Summer Party on Aug. 6.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for the MPTF NextGen Summer Party, Love in Taipei and WIF’s Valley Girl screening.

MPTF NextGen Summer Party

Darren Criss, Colman Domingo, Ben Barnes, Camilla Belle, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cristo Fernández, Max Greenfield, Olivia Holt, Michael Rooker, Reid Scott and Harry Shum Jr. were among the stars who attended the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s NextGen Summer Party on Sunday.

Yvette Nicole Brown, Colman Domingo and Max Greenfield Courtesy of Rob Latour

Olivia Holt and Bailee Madison Courtesy of Rob Latour/Shutterstock for MPTF

Michael Rooker, Cristo Fernandez, Paloma Cinco and Yvette Nicole Brown Courtesy of Rob Latour

Love in Taipei premiere

Paramount+ hosted a special premiere screening for it’s new film on Tuesday in Los Angeles, with support from director Arvin Chen, author Abigail Hing Wen and producer Matt Kaplan.

Arvin Chen and Abigail Hing Wen Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Matt Kaplan and Alex Cooper Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live

On Tuesday, Billboard celebrated its 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list which honors executives and artists across the business, including rookie of the year honoree Ice Spice, executive of the year honoree Larry Jackson and Hip-Hop Hall of Fame inductees Lil Wayne and Nas.

Ice Spice Courtesy of Billboard

Lil Wayne Courtesy of Billboard

Valley Girl WIF screening

WIF hosted a screening of Valley Girl on Tuesday as the second installment of its ongoing WIF 50th Anniversary Screening Series, which celebrates iconic films and TV shows by the decade made by women and people of underrepresented genders in honor of the organization’s 50th anniversary. Following the screening, Josie Cotton performed a medley of her iconic songs that were featured in the film and director Martha Coolidge participated in a conversation with writer-director-producer Nicole Jefferson Asher.

WIF Board President Amy Baer, Josie Cotton and Martha Coolidge Courtesy of WIF / Heather Rutman

Television Academy Intern Summer Networking Night

Jamil Akim O’Quinn, Marco Esquivel and Anya Adams attended the Television Academy Foundation Intern Summer Networking Night on Wednesday in Hollywood.

Jamil Akim O’Quinn, Marco Esquivel and Anya Adams Jordan Strauss/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images

Jonas Brothers x The Children’s Place

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas played a private set for hundreds of back-to-schoolers from the local Boys + Girls Club of America in East Rutherford, NJ on Thursday, in partnership with The Children’s Place.