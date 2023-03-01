×
MPTF’s “Night Before” Party Sets Co-Chairs George Clooney, Cate Blanchett and Angela Bassett

Christopher and Emma Nolan are also co-chairs for the MPTF fundraiser that features a host committee of Oscar nominees like Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett and George Clooney
Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett and George Clooney JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images; Unique Nicole/FilmMagic; Karwai Tang/WireImage

It’s nearly the night before the Academy Awards.

That means the Motion Picture & Television Fund is finalizing details for the 21st annual “Night Before” fundraiser that will be held on the Fox lot on March 11, the evening before the Oscars. Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, Christopher Nolan and wife Emma are set as co-chairs of the starry gathering that will raise funds to support industry members who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services.

The host committee includes a number of this year’s Oscar nominees including Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Paul Mescal, Ke Huy Quan, Diane Warren and Michelle Yeoh. Also on the committee are Paloma and Vin Diesel, Susan and Robert Downey Jr., Echo Quan, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks.

“MPTF is incredibly grateful to our amazing ‘Night Before’ co-chairs and host committee as the entertainment industry comes together once again to celebrate the achievements of the film community while raising much needed funds for MPTF,” said MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher of the event that comes amid a critical time for the organization as it seeks to raise funds to keep it afloat.

Presenting sponsors of the “Night Before” party this year include City National Bank, Delta Air Lines, L’Oréal USA, The Hollywood Reporter parent company Penske Media Corporation (PMC) and UCLA Health with support from Diamond Sponsor, Dolby.

