Inside MPTF’s “Night Before” Party With Oscar Nominees Andrew Garfield, Ariana DeBose and Javier Bardem

Troy Kotsur, Andrew Garfield, and Javier Bardem attend the MPTF 20th Annual "Night Before" Party at Fox Studio Lot on March 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The Power of the Dog nominees and real-life couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons mingled with real-life pals who play the parents in CODA, Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur. Best actor nominee Andrew Garfield chatted with best supporting actress nominee Ariana DeBose while Judi Dench held court and received congratulations left and right for her work in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.

Those are just a few of the memorable scenes from inside the MPTF’s star-studded “Night Before” party, held Saturday evening on the Fox Studios lot. The annual fundraiser is always a coveted invite on a busy Oscar weekend and this year was no exception, especially considering this year’s installment marked a return to in-person after 2021’s online gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It proved to be a hit as the night raised $4.5 million, funds that will benefit MPTF programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, caregiving and the iconic retirement facility in Woodland Hills.

Presenting sponsors of the starry bash included Delta Air Lines, L’Oréal USA, Penske Media Corporation (parent company of The Hollywood Reporter) and YouTube. Carmelized Prods.’ Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo curated the menu for the bash that hosted a long list of boldfaced names.

Making the Fox rounds were Riz Ahmed, Patricia Arquette, Lake Bell, Orlando Bloom, Diego Boneta, Zach Braff, Adrien Brody, Serena and Venus Williams, Gerard Butler, Lana Condor, Chace Crawford, Alexandra Daddario, Ana De Armas, Zooey Deschanel, Kaitlyn Dever, Minnie Driver, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Billy Eichner, Jacob Elordi, Cynthia Erivo, James Franco, Henry Golding, Max Greenfield, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Justin Hartley, Aldis Hodge, Paris Jackson, January Jones, Daniel Dae Kim, Heidi Klum, Nick Kroll, Jane Levy, Simu Liu, Lashana Lynch, James Marsden, Thomas Middleditch, Dermot Mulroney, Trevor Noah, Himesh Patel, Liam Payne, Billy Porter, Glen Powell, Jack Quaid, Lili Reinhart, Lauren Ridloff, Ray Romano, Jonathan Scott, Jane Seymour, Molly Shannon, Saniyya Sidney, Justice Smith, Sebastian Stan, Chase Stokes, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Lena Waithe, The Weeknd, Paul Wesley, Maddie Ziegler and many more.

Marlee Matlin, Dame Judi Dench, Troy Kotsur, Ariana DeBose and Andrew Garfield. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jim Gianopulos and Adrien Brody. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key and Yvette Nicole Brown. Michael Kovac/Getty Images