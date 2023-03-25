MSCHF’s Big Red Boots Follow-Up Is a Backward-Forward Sneaker

After going extremely viral with the recent release of its outlandishly oversized Big Red Boots — which were worn by the likes of Janelle Monaé and Lil Nas X, among others — Brooklyn-based creative collective MSCHF has another stunt shoe ready to roll out soon.

Dropping on April 11, the footwear, dubbed the BWD Shoe, are a pair of sneakers in which each shoe has two openings to select, allowing the shoe to be worn either forward or backward, depending on what the wearer feels like at any given time. The shoe is predominantly made in white leather, with red suede at the heel, plus a grey stripe and black-speckled midsole.

Founded by Gabriel Whaley, MSCHF is also known for creating buzzed-about items such as the Satan Shoes, in partnership with Lil Nas X, said to include a drop of human blood in the sole, and the Jesus Shoes, worn by Drake and containing holy water from the River Jordan. MSCHF has also collaborated with MrBeast on a mobile game and with Jimmy Fallon on Gobstomper sneakers inspired by Gobstopper candy, and turned four Birkin bags into sandals which it dubbed Birkinstocks.

The BWD shoe (style code MSCHF-004) drops on April 11 for one hour at 2 p.m. ET and is being sold via the MSCHF Sneakers app and at mschf.com. The shoes are priced at $135. No information was available on how many of the sneakers would be released by the company.

Detail shoe of MSCHF’s BWD shoe. MSCHF

MSCHF’s Big Red Boots, which were inspired by video game character Astro Boy, have also been worn by Ciara, Diplo, Lil Wayne and rapper Coi Leray. And WWE’s Seth “Freakin” Rollins even wrestled wearing a pair of the $350 boots, which quickly sold out and are being resold on sites like GOAT and StockX for anywhere from $500 to $800.